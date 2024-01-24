Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Canara Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 27% to 3,656 crore, NII up 9.5% YoY; asset quality improves

Canara Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 27% to 3,656 crore, NII up 9.5% YoY; asset quality improves

Ankit Gohel

  • Canara Bank's net interest income (NII) during the December quarter rose 9.5% to 9,417 crore from 8,600 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) was improved by 9 bps to 3.02%, but was flat sequentially.

Canara Bank's provisions in Q3FY24 dropped to 1,899 crore from 2,609 crore in the September quarter and from 3,124 crore,

Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of 3,656 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 26.87% from 2,881.5 crore in the same period last year.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) during the December quarter rose 9.5% to 9,417 crore from 8,600 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) was improved by 9 bps to 3.02%, but was flat sequentially.

The bank’s loan growth in Q3FY24 stood at 12.6% YoY.

Asset quality of Canara Bank improved sequentially during the quarter ended December 2023. Its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) fell 5.1% to 41,722 crore from 43.955.6 crore, while Net-Non Performing Assets (NNPA) dropped 3% to 12,176 crore from 12,554 crore, QoQ.

Slippages increased to 3,176 crore as against 2,987 crore, QoQ.

Also Read: Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 4% YoY, here are 5 key highlights

Gross NPA ratio declined 37 bps to 4.39% from 4.76% in the September quarter, while Net NPA ratio decreased by 9 bps to 1.32% from 1.41%, QoQ.

The bank’s provisions in Q3FY24 dropped to 1,899 crore from 2,609 crore in the September quarter and from 3,124 crore, due to lower writeback of the provision in standard assets.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 89.01% as at December 2023 from 86.32% as at December 2022.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.39% as at December 2023 as against 4.76% at September 2023, 5.89% as at December 2022. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio stood at 1.32% as at December 2023 as against 1.41% as at September 2023, 1.96% as at December 2022.

Also Read: ICICI Bank Q3 Results: Operating profit rises 10% YoY, asset quality stable; 5 key highlights

Global Business increased by 9.87% YoY to 22,13,360 crore as at December 2023 with Global Deposits at 12,62,930 crore and Global Advance (gross) at 9,50,430 crore, Canara Bank said in a release.

Domestic Deposit of the bank stood at 11,66,848 crore as at December 2023 with growth of 8.07%, YoY, while domestic Advances (gross) rose by 12.56% YoY to 9,01,465 crore.

“The Bank has achieved targets in the Priority Sector at 45.91% and Agricultural Credit at 21.77% of ANBC as at December 2023, as against the norm of 40% and 18% respectively," it said.

At 1:20 pm, Canara Bank shares were trading 0.35% lower at 454.75 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.