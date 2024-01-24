Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹3,656 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 26.87% from ₹2,881.5 crore in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) during the December quarter rose 9.5% to ₹9,417 crore from ₹8,600 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) was improved by 9 bps to 3.02%, but was flat sequentially.

The bank’s loan growth in Q3FY24 stood at 12.6% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asset quality of Canara Bank improved sequentially during the quarter ended December 2023. Its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) fell 5.1% to ₹41,722 crore from ₹43.955.6 crore, while Net-Non Performing Assets (NNPA) dropped 3% to ₹12,176 crore from ₹12,554 crore, QoQ.

Slippages increased to ₹3,176 crore as against ₹2,987 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA ratio declined 37 bps to 4.39% from 4.76% in the September quarter, while Net NPA ratio decreased by 9 bps to 1.32% from 1.41%, QoQ.

The bank’s provisions in Q3FY24 dropped to ₹1,899 crore from ₹2,609 crore in the September quarter and from ₹3,124 crore, due to lower writeback of the provision in standard assets.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 89.01% as at December 2023 from 86.32% as at December 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.39% as at December 2023 as against 4.76% at September 2023, 5.89% as at December 2022. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio stood at 1.32% as at December 2023 as against 1.41% as at September 2023, 1.96% as at December 2022.

Global Business increased by 9.87% YoY to ₹22,13,360 crore as at December 2023 with Global Deposits at ₹12,62,930 crore and Global Advance (gross) at ₹9,50,430 crore, Canara Bank said in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic Deposit of the bank stood at ₹11,66,848 crore as at December 2023 with growth of 8.07%, YoY, while domestic Advances (gross) rose by 12.56% YoY to ₹9,01,465 crore.

“The Bank has achieved targets in the Priority Sector at 45.91% and Agricultural Credit at 21.77% of ANBC as at December 2023, as against the norm of 40% and 18% respectively," it said.

At 1:20 pm, Canara Bank shares were trading 0.35% lower at ₹454.75 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

