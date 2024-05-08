Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Canara Bank Q4 Results: PSB announces dividend of 16 ashare, profit jumps 18%
BREAKING NEWS

Canara Bank Q4 Results: PSB announces dividend of ₹16 ashare, profit jumps 18%

Saurav Mukherjee

  • This is however subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mint Image

Public sector lender Canara Bank on 8 May announced the quarterly results for March 2024 and said that its profit surged 18 percent to 3,757 crore compared to 3,174 crore in the same quarter of the same year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Apart from this, the psb's board recommended a dividend of 16.10 per equity share – i.e. 161 percent – of face value of 10 each to the shareholders for 2023-24. This is however subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.