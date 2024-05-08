Canara Bank Q4 Results: PSB announces dividend of ₹16 ashare, profit jumps 18%

Public sector lender Canara Bank on 8 May announced the quarterly results for March 2024 and said that its profit surged 18 percent to ₹3,757 crore compared to ₹3,174 crore in the same quarter of the same year, it said in a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the psb's board recommended a dividend of ₹16.10 per equity share – i.e. 161 percent – of face value of ₹10 each to the shareholders for 2023-24. This is however subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

