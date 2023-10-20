Canfin Homes Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 11.55% YOY

Canfin Homes , a leading housing finance company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 32.48% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the market. Additionally, the profit also increased by 11.55% YoY, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher earnings.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue growth was relatively lower, with a 5.71% increase. On the other hand, the profit witnessed a decline of 13.83% quarter-on-quarter. These fluctuations suggest that the company's performance might have been affected by various factors during the specific time frame.

One of the key factors contributing to the increase in expenses was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The SG&A expenses rose by 20.55% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 39.68% year-on-year. This indicates that the company might have incurred additional costs in its day-to-day operations and administrative activities.

The operating income of Canfin Homes experienced a decline of 15.31% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 2.37% year-on-year. This suggests that the company's ability to generate income from its core operations might have been impacted during the specific time period. It could be attributed to various internal or external factors affecting the company's profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹11.87, reflecting an increase of 11.56% year-on-year. This indicates that the company's profitability per share has improved compared to the previous year, highlighting a positive growth trend.

In terms of market performance, Canfin Homes has delivered a return of 1.01% in the last 1 week, 35.1% in the last 6 months, and 42.55% year-to-date (YTD). This suggests that the company's stock has performed well in the market, providing positive returns to its investors over different time periods.

As of 20 Oct, 2023, there are 16 analysts covering Canfin Homes. Out of these, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates a mixed sentiment among analysts regarding the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Oct, 2023, was to Buy Canfin Homes. This implies that the majority of analysts believe that investing in the company's stock is a favorable decision based on their analysis and market outlook.

Canfin Homes Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 871.02 823.96 +5.71% 657.48 +32.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.97 20.71 +20.55% 17.87 +39.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.76 2.71 +1.77% 3.4 -19.05% Total Operating Expense 673.04 590.2 +14.04% 454.7 +48.02% Operating Income 197.98 233.77 -15.31% 202.78 -2.37% Net Income Before Taxes 197.99 233.89 -15.35% 202.85 -2.39% Net Income 158.07 183.45 -13.83% 141.71 +11.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.87 13.78 -13.86% 10.64 +11.56%

