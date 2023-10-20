Canfin Homes Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 11.55% YOY
Canfin Homes Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 32.48% YoY & profit increased by 11.55% YoY
Canfin Homes, a leading housing finance company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 32.48% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the market. Additionally, the profit also increased by 11.55% YoY, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher earnings.