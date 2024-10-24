Canfin Homes Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.79% YOY

Canfin Homes Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.5% YoY & profit increased by 33.79% YoY.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Canfin Homes Q2 Results Live
Canfin Homes Q2 Results Live

Canfin Homes Q2 Results Live : Canfin Homes declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 10.5% year-on-year (YoY) and a significant profit rise of 33.79%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.37%, while profit increased by 5.94%.

Despite the positive outlook, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose sharply, climbing 23.83% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 15.56% YoY. This increase in expenses could raise concerns about operational efficiency moving forward.

On the operational front, Canfin Homes reported a 7.38% increase in operating income from the previous quarter, marking a remarkable 38.34% YoY growth. This indicates a robust operational performance, even amid rising costs.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 15.88, reflecting a 33.78% increase YoY. This strong EPS growth aligns with the overall positive trend in profit and revenue.

In terms of stock performance, Canfin Homes has seen a -1.25% return over the last week, but a commendable 17.13% return over the past six months and a 12.04% year-to-date (YTD) return. The current market capitalization of Canfin Homes is 11,601.72 crore, with a 52-week high of 951.75 and a low of 680.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering Canfin Homes, 1 has given a Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Hold, 8 analysts have given Buy ratings, and 5 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation stands at a Buy, reflecting overall confidence in the company's performance.

Canfin Homes Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue962.48931.08+3.37%871.02+10.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.8523.3+23.83%24.97+15.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.792.63+5.91%2.76+1.18%
Total Operating Expense688.6676.03+1.86%673.04+2.31%
Operating Income273.88255.05+7.38%197.98+38.34%
Net Income Before Taxes274.09255.1+7.45%197.99+38.44%
Net Income211.49199.64+5.94%158.07+33.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.8814.99+5.94%11.87+33.78%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹211.49Cr
₹962.48Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCanfin Homes Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.79% YOY

