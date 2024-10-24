Canfin Homes Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 33.79% YOY

Canfin Homes Q2 Results Live : Canfin Homes declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 10.5% year-on-year (YoY) and a significant profit rise of 33.79%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.37%, while profit increased by 5.94%.
Despite the positive outlook, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose sharply, climbing 23.83% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 15.56% YoY. This increase in expenses could raise concerns about operational efficiency moving forward.
On the operational front, Canfin Homes reported a 7.38% increase in operating income from the previous quarter, marking a remarkable 38.34% YoY growth. This indicates a robust operational performance, even amid rising costs.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹15.88, reflecting a 33.78% increase YoY. This strong EPS growth aligns with the overall positive trend in profit and revenue.
In terms of stock performance, Canfin Homes has seen a -1.25% return over the last week, but a commendable 17.13% return over the past six months and a 12.04% year-to-date (YTD) return. The current market capitalization of Canfin Homes is ₹11,601.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹951.75 and a low of ₹680.
As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering Canfin Homes, 1 has given a Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Hold, 8 analysts have given Buy ratings, and 5 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation stands at a Buy, reflecting overall confidence in the company's performance.
Canfin Homes Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|962.48
|931.08
|+3.37%
|871.02
|+10.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.85
|23.3
|+23.83%
|24.97
|+15.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.79
|2.63
|+5.91%
|2.76
|+1.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|688.6
|676.03
|+1.86%
|673.04
|+2.31%
|Operating Income
|273.88
|255.05
|+7.38%
|197.98
|+38.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|274.09
|255.1
|+7.45%
|197.99
|+38.44%
|Net Income
|211.49
|199.64
|+5.94%
|158.07
|+33.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.88
|14.99
|+5.94%
|11.87
|+33.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹211.49Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹962.48Cr
