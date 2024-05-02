Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.08% YOY

Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.35% YoY & profit increased by 26.08% YoY

Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : Canfin Homes, a leading housing finance company, announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024.

The company reported a strong performance with a 21.35% increase in revenue and a 26.08% rise in profit Year-over-Year.

Quarter-on-Quarter, the revenue grew by 2.84% and the profit increased by 4.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 8.26% sequentially and 18.67% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 5.54% q-o-q and 36.3% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹15.7, marking a 26.07% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of market performance, Canfin Homes delivered a 2.48% return in the last week, -0.1% return in the last 6 months, and -1.93% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹10155 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹909.8 & ₹617.1 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 Sell rating, 2 Hold ratings, 6 Buy ratings, and 7 Strong Buy ratings out of 16 analysts as of 02 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy Canfin Homes shares.

Canfin Homes Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 926.83 901.24 +2.84% 763.77 +21.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.61 24.58 +8.26% 22.42 +18.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.16 3.09 +34.72% 3.66 +13.8% Total Operating Expense 657.69 646.23 +1.77% 566.3 +16.14% Operating Income 269.14 255 +5.54% 197.47 +36.3% Net Income Before Taxes 269.95 255.69 +5.58% 197.99 +36.35% Net Income 209.03 200.14 +4.44% 165.8 +26.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.7 15.03 +4.46% 12.45 +26.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹209.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹926.83Cr

