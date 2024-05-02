Hello User
Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.08% YOY

Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.08% YOY

Livemint

Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.35% YoY & profit increased by 26.08% YoY

Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live

Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : Canfin Homes, a leading housing finance company, announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024.

The company reported a strong performance with a 21.35% increase in revenue and a 26.08% rise in profit Year-over-Year.

Quarter-on-Quarter, the revenue grew by 2.84% and the profit increased by 4.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 8.26% sequentially and 18.67% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 5.54% q-o-q and 36.3% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 15.7, marking a 26.07% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of market performance, Canfin Homes delivered a 2.48% return in the last week, -0.1% return in the last 6 months, and -1.93% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 10155 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 909.8 & 617.1 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 Sell rating, 2 Hold ratings, 6 Buy ratings, and 7 Strong Buy ratings out of 16 analysts as of 02 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy Canfin Homes shares.

Canfin Homes Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue926.83901.24+2.84%763.77+21.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.6124.58+8.26%22.42+18.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.163.09+34.72%3.66+13.8%
Total Operating Expense657.69646.23+1.77%566.3+16.14%
Operating Income269.14255+5.54%197.47+36.3%
Net Income Before Taxes269.95255.69+5.58%197.99+36.35%
Net Income209.03200.14+4.44%165.8+26.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.715.03+4.46%12.45+26.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹209.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹926.83Cr

