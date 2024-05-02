Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.08% YOY

Canfin Homes Q4 Results Live : Canfin Homes, a leading housing finance company, announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024.
The company reported a strong performance with a 21.35% increase in revenue and a 26.08% rise in profit Year-over-Year.
Quarter-on-Quarter, the revenue grew by 2.84% and the profit increased by 4.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 8.26% sequentially and 18.67% Year-on-Year.
Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 5.54% q-o-q and 36.3% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹15.7, marking a 26.07% increase Y-o-Y.
In terms of market performance, Canfin Homes delivered a 2.48% return in the last week, -0.1% return in the last 6 months, and -1.93% Year-to-Date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹10155 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹909.8 & ₹617.1 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 Sell rating, 2 Hold ratings, 6 Buy ratings, and 7 Strong Buy ratings out of 16 analysts as of 02 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy Canfin Homes shares.
Canfin Homes Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|926.83
|901.24
|+2.84%
|763.77
|+21.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.61
|24.58
|+8.26%
|22.42
|+18.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.16
|3.09
|+34.72%
|3.66
|+13.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|657.69
|646.23
|+1.77%
|566.3
|+16.14%
|Operating Income
|269.14
|255
|+5.54%
|197.47
|+36.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|269.95
|255.69
|+5.58%
|197.99
|+36.35%
|Net Income
|209.03
|200.14
|+4.44%
|165.8
|+26.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.7
|15.03
|+4.46%
|12.45
|+26.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹209.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹926.83Cr
