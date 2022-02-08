MUMBAI : Capital Small Finance Bank reported a 41% year on year jump in the third quarter owing to improvement in total income. The bank’s net profit stood at ₹16.65 crore at the end of December compared to ₹11.8 crore during the same period last year.

Net total income rose 22.6% to ₹76.4 crore at the end of December compared to ₹62.3 crore in the same period last year.

Gross non-performing as a percentage of total assets stood at 2.4% and Net NPA stood at 1.26%.

The SFB has crossed total business worth ₹10,000 crore in the third qurter, said the bank in a statement.

The bank’s loan book saw a 17.2% year on year growth to Rs. 4,178 crore led by retail trade, residential mortgage and agriculture products. 99% of the loan book is secured with an average ticket size Rs. 12.91 lakh, the statement said.

Total deposits rose 13.9% year on year to Rs. 6,059 crore with current and savings account as a percentage of total deposits at 43%.

The bank remains well capitalised with capital adequacy at 19.98%.

