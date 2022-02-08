Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Capital Small Finance Bank net profit up 41% in Q3

Capital Small Finance Bank net profit up 41% in Q3

The bank remains well capitalised with capital adequacy at 19.98%.
1 min read . 07:20 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • Net total income rose 22.6% to Rs76.4 crore at the end of December compared to Rs62.3 crore in the same period last year

MUMBAI : Capital Small Finance Bank reported a 41% year on year jump in the third quarter owing to improvement in total income. The bank’s net profit stood at 16.65 crore at the end of December compared to 11.8 crore during the same period last year.  

Net total income rose 22.6% to 76.4 crore at the end of December compared to 62.3 crore in the same period last year. 

Gross non-performing as a percentage of total assets stood at 2.4% and Net NPA stood at 1.26%. 

The SFB has crossed total business worth 10,000 crore in the third qurter, said the bank in a statement.  

The bank’s loan book saw a 17.2% year on year growth to Rs. 4,178 crore led by retail trade, residential mortgage and agriculture products. 99% of the loan book is secured with an average ticket size Rs. 12.91 lakh, the statement said.  

Total deposits rose 13.9% year on year to Rs. 6,059 crore with current and savings account as a percentage of total deposits at 43%.  

The bank remains well capitalised with capital adequacy at 19.98%.

 

