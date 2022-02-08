Capital Small Finance Bank net profit up 41% in Q3

Capital Small Finance Bank net profit up 41% in Q31 min read . 07:20 PM IST
- Net total income rose 22.6% to Rs76.4 crore at the end of December compared to Rs62.3 crore in the same period last year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI : Capital Small Finance Bank reported a 41% year on year jump in the third quarter owing to improvement in total income. The bank’s net profit stood at ₹16.65 crore at the end of December compared to ₹11.8 crore during the same period last year.
MUMBAI : Capital Small Finance Bank reported a 41% year on year jump in the third quarter owing to improvement in total income. The bank’s net profit stood at ₹16.65 crore at the end of December compared to ₹11.8 crore during the same period last year.
Net total income rose 22.6% to ₹76.4 crore at the end of December compared to ₹62.3 crore in the same period last year.
Net total income rose 22.6% to ₹76.4 crore at the end of December compared to ₹62.3 crore in the same period last year.
Gross non-performing as a percentage of total assets stood at 2.4% and Net NPA stood at 1.26%.
The SFB has crossed total business worth ₹10,000 crore in the third qurter, said the bank in a statement.
The bank’s loan book saw a 17.2% year on year growth to Rs. 4,178 crore led by retail trade, residential mortgage and agriculture products. 99% of the loan book is secured with an average ticket size Rs. 12.91 lakh, the statement said.
Total deposits rose 13.9% year on year to Rs. 6,059 crore with current and savings account as a percentage of total deposits at 43%.
The bank remains well capitalised with capital adequacy at 19.98%.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!