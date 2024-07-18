Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : Capital Trade Links announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The company experienced a decrease in revenue by 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 97.43% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue took a hit with a decline of 9.76%, but the profit showed a significant increase of 86.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a sharp decline of 219.89% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial decrease of 486.89% year-over-year.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a remarkable increase of 612.3% sequentially and a notable rise of 109.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.48, marking a substantial increase of 97.28% year-over-year.

Capital Trade Links also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 2.76% return in the last week, 67.83% return in the last 6 months, and a significant 85.51% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Capital Trade Links boasts a market capitalization of 397.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 65.64 and 22 respectively.

Capital Trade Links Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.757.48-9.76%7.07-4.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total-1.41.17-219.89%0.36-486.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+27.45%0.01+78.08%
Total Operating Expense2.676.9-61.32%5.13-47.94%
Operating Income4.080.57+612.3%1.94+109.91%
Net Income Before Taxes3.842.27+69.15%1.95+97.35%
Net Income2.661.42+86.91%1.35+97.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.480.26+83.3%0.24+97.28%
