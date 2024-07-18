Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : Capital Trade Links announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The company experienced a decrease in revenue by 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 97.43% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue took a hit with a decline of 9.76%, but the profit showed a significant increase of 86.91%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a sharp decline of 219.89% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial decrease of 486.89% year-over-year.
On the operational front, the operating income saw a remarkable increase of 612.3% sequentially and a notable rise of 109.91% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.48, marking a substantial increase of 97.28% year-over-year.
Capital Trade Links also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 2.76% return in the last week, 67.83% return in the last 6 months, and a significant 85.51% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Capital Trade Links boasts a market capitalization of ₹397.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹65.64 and ₹22 respectively.
Capital Trade Links Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.75
|7.48
|-9.76%
|7.07
|-4.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|-1.4
|1.17
|-219.89%
|0.36
|-486.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+27.45%
|0.01
|+78.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.67
|6.9
|-61.32%
|5.13
|-47.94%
|Operating Income
|4.08
|0.57
|+612.3%
|1.94
|+109.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.84
|2.27
|+69.15%
|1.95
|+97.35%
|Net Income
|2.66
|1.42
|+86.91%
|1.35
|+97.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.48
|0.26
|+83.3%
|0.24
|+97.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.66Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹6.75Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar