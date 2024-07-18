Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

Livemint

Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.6% YoY & profit increased by 97.43% YoY

Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live

Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : Capital Trade Links announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The company experienced a decrease in revenue by 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 97.43% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue took a hit with a decline of 9.76%, but the profit showed a significant increase of 86.91%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a sharp decline of 219.89% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial decrease of 486.89% year-over-year.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a remarkable increase of 612.3% sequentially and a notable rise of 109.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.48, marking a substantial increase of 97.28% year-over-year.

Capital Trade Links also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 2.76% return in the last week, 67.83% return in the last 6 months, and a significant 85.51% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Capital Trade Links boasts a market capitalization of 397.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 65.64 and 22 respectively.

Capital Trade Links Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.757.48-9.76%7.07-4.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total-1.41.17-219.89%0.36-486.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+27.45%0.01+78.08%
Total Operating Expense2.676.9-61.32%5.13-47.94%
Operating Income4.080.57+612.3%1.94+109.91%
Net Income Before Taxes3.842.27+69.15%1.95+97.35%
Net Income2.661.42+86.91%1.35+97.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.480.26+83.3%0.24+97.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.66Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.