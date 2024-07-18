Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

Capital Trade Links Q1 Results Live : Capital Trade Links announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The company experienced a decrease in revenue by 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 97.43% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue took a hit with a decline of 9.76%, but the profit showed a significant increase of 86.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a sharp decline of 219.89% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial decrease of 486.89% year-over-year.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a remarkable increase of 612.3% sequentially and a notable rise of 109.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.48, marking a substantial increase of 97.28% year-over-year.

Capital Trade Links also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 2.76% return in the last week, 67.83% return in the last 6 months, and a significant 85.51% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Capital Trade Links boasts a market capitalization of ₹397.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹65.64 and ₹22 respectively.

Capital Trade Links Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.75 7.48 -9.76% 7.07 -4.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total -1.4 1.17 -219.89% 0.36 -486.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +27.45% 0.01 +78.08% Total Operating Expense 2.67 6.9 -61.32% 5.13 -47.94% Operating Income 4.08 0.57 +612.3% 1.94 +109.91% Net Income Before Taxes 3.84 2.27 +69.15% 1.95 +97.35% Net Income 2.66 1.42 +86.91% 1.35 +97.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.48 0.26 +83.3% 0.24 +97.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.66Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹6.75Cr

