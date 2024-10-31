Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.73% YOY

Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live : Capri Global Capital announced its Q2 results on October 29, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance year-over-year. The company's topline revenue fell by 30.67%, while profit saw a decline of 24.73% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Capri Global Capital showed positive growth, with revenue increasing by 6.1% and profit rising by 28.08%. This indicates a potential recovery trend in the company's financial performance in the short term.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses have shown a positive trend, declining by 1.81% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 40.96% year-over-year, suggesting improved cost management.

Operating income, while up by 87.16% quarter-over-quarter, still faced a year-over-year decrease of 37.71%. This reflects the challenges the company has faced despite recent improvements in quarterly performance.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.33, marking a year-over-year decrease of 32.86%. This metric is crucial for investors as it reflects the profitability available to shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Capri Global Capital has shown a 15.25% return over the past week, yet the company has struggled with a -4.67% return over the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has returned 9.49%, indicating a mixed performance in a volatile market.

As of now, Capri Global Capital boasts a market capitalization of ₹17,379.84 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹289.25 and a low of ₹177.99.

Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus recommendation to 'Buy' from the single analyst covering the company as of October 31, 2024. This suggests that despite the recent downturn, there is optimism regarding Capri Global Capital's future prospects.

Capri Global Capital Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 699.52 659.29 +6.1% 1009.04 -30.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 171.9 175.06 -1.81% 291.13 -40.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.99 22.68 +10.21% 38.72 -35.46% Total Operating Expense 624.54 619.22 +0.86% 888.66 -29.72% Operating Income 74.98 40.06 +87.16% 120.38 -37.71% Net Income Before Taxes 128.27 98.81 +29.82% 169.9 -24.5% Net Income 96.98 75.72 +28.08% 128.84 -24.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.33 1.35 -1.69% 1.98 -32.86%