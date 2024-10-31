Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.73% YOY

Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 30.67% YoY & profit decreased by 24.73% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live
Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live

Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live : Capri Global Capital announced its Q2 results on October 29, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance year-over-year. The company's topline revenue fell by 30.67%, while profit saw a decline of 24.73% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Capri Global Capital showed positive growth, with revenue increasing by 6.1% and profit rising by 28.08%. This indicates a potential recovery trend in the company's financial performance in the short term.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses have shown a positive trend, declining by 1.81% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 40.96% year-over-year, suggesting improved cost management.

Operating income, while up by 87.16% quarter-over-quarter, still faced a year-over-year decrease of 37.71%. This reflects the challenges the company has faced despite recent improvements in quarterly performance.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.33, marking a year-over-year decrease of 32.86%. This metric is crucial for investors as it reflects the profitability available to shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Capri Global Capital has shown a 15.25% return over the past week, yet the company has struggled with a -4.67% return over the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has returned 9.49%, indicating a mixed performance in a volatile market.

As of now, Capri Global Capital boasts a market capitalization of 17,379.84 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 289.25 and a low of 177.99.

Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus recommendation to 'Buy' from the single analyst covering the company as of October 31, 2024. This suggests that despite the recent downturn, there is optimism regarding Capri Global Capital's future prospects.

Capri Global Capital Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue699.52659.29+6.1%1009.04-30.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total171.9175.06-1.81%291.13-40.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.9922.68+10.21%38.72-35.46%
Total Operating Expense624.54619.22+0.86%888.66-29.72%
Operating Income74.9840.06+87.16%120.38-37.71%
Net Income Before Taxes128.2798.81+29.82%169.9-24.5%
Net Income96.9875.72+28.08%128.84-24.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.331.35-1.69%1.98-32.86%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹96.98Cr
₹699.52Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCapri Global Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.73% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Hindalco Industries share price

    681.40
    10:57 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -6.25 (-0.91%)

    Tata Power share price

    439.10
    10:58 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    11.95 (2.8%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.35
    10:57 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.7%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.30
    10:57 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,901.15
    10:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    103.4 (3.7%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,318.60
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    29.1 (2.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    701.15
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -63 (-8.24%)

    Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price

    10,663.00
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -573.8 (-5.11%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    204.35
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -10.95 (-5.09%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,600.85
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -83.95 (-4.98%)
    More from Top Losers

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,629.85
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    147.6 (9.96%)

    Cipla share price

    1,539.00
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    121.55 (8.58%)

    Chalet Hotels share price

    900.20
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    60.1 (7.15%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,631.90
    10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    224.8 (6.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.