Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.73% YOY

Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.73% YOY

Livemint

Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 30.67% YoY & profit decreased by 24.73% YoY

Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live

Capri Global Capital Q2 Results Live : Capri Global Capital announced its Q2 results on October 29, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance year-over-year. The company's topline revenue fell by 30.67%, while profit saw a decline of 24.73% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Capri Global Capital showed positive growth, with revenue increasing by 6.1% and profit rising by 28.08%. This indicates a potential recovery trend in the company's financial performance in the short term.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses have shown a positive trend, declining by 1.81% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 40.96% year-over-year, suggesting improved cost management.

Operating income, while up by 87.16% quarter-over-quarter, still faced a year-over-year decrease of 37.71%. This reflects the challenges the company has faced despite recent improvements in quarterly performance.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.33, marking a year-over-year decrease of 32.86%. This metric is crucial for investors as it reflects the profitability available to shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Capri Global Capital has shown a 15.25% return over the past week, yet the company has struggled with a -4.67% return over the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has returned 9.49%, indicating a mixed performance in a volatile market.

As of now, Capri Global Capital boasts a market capitalization of 17,379.84 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 289.25 and a low of 177.99.

Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus recommendation to 'Buy' from the single analyst covering the company as of October 31, 2024. This suggests that despite the recent downturn, there is optimism regarding Capri Global Capital's future prospects.

Capri Global Capital Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue699.52659.29+6.1%1009.04-30.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total171.9175.06-1.81%291.13-40.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.9922.68+10.21%38.72-35.46%
Total Operating Expense624.54619.22+0.86%888.66-29.72%
Operating Income74.9840.06+87.16%120.38-37.71%
Net Income Before Taxes128.2798.81+29.82%169.9-24.5%
Net Income96.9875.72+28.08%128.84-24.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.331.35-1.69%1.98-32.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹96.98Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹699.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.