Capri Global Capital Q3 Results 2025:Capri Global Capital declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter with significant declines in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 50.5% year-over-year, with profit falling by 34.93%. The company reported a profit of ₹128.08 crore and revenue of ₹775.6 crore.

Despite the year-over-year decline, Capri Global Capital saw an improvement in their performance compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 10.88% and profit increasing by 32.07%. This suggests that while the company faced challenges over the year, it is beginning to recover from the previous quarter's downturn.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.35% quarter-on-quarter, but they decreased significantly by 59.38% year-over-year, indicating a strong focus on cost management.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 66.02% quarter-on-quarter, although it still represented a decrease of 22.61% year-over-year. This indicates some operational improvements within the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.71, which reflects a decrease of 46.23% year-over-year. This decline in EPS could be a concern for investors as it suggests lower profitability per share.

Capri Global Capital has delivered a return of 0.89% in the last week, however, it shows a decline of -13.22% over the last six months and -2.61% year-to-date, indicating a volatile stock performance.

As of now, Capri Global Capital holds a market capitalization of ₹14997.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹289.25 and a low of ₹173.01, highlighting the stock's fluctuations.

Currently, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 is to Strong Buy.

Capri Global Capital Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 775.6 699.52 +10.88% 1566.72 -50.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 179.38 171.9 +4.35% 441.64 -59.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.51 24.99 +2.08% 64 -60.14% Total Operating Expense 651.11 624.54 +4.25% 1405.88 -53.69% Operating Income 124.48 74.98 +66.02% 160.84 -22.61% Net Income Before Taxes 170.72 128.27 +33.09% 259.12 -34.12% Net Income 128.08 96.98 +32.07% 196.82 -34.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.71 1.33 +28.57% 3.18 -46.23%