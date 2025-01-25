Capri Global Capital Q3 Results 2025:Capri Global Capital declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter with significant declines in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 50.5% year-over-year, with profit falling by 34.93%. The company reported a profit of ₹128.08 crore and revenue of ₹775.6 crore.
Despite the year-over-year decline, Capri Global Capital saw an improvement in their performance compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 10.88% and profit increasing by 32.07%. This suggests that while the company faced challenges over the year, it is beginning to recover from the previous quarter's downturn.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.35% quarter-on-quarter, but they decreased significantly by 59.38% year-over-year, indicating a strong focus on cost management.
Furthermore, the operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 66.02% quarter-on-quarter, although it still represented a decrease of 22.61% year-over-year. This indicates some operational improvements within the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.71, which reflects a decrease of 46.23% year-over-year. This decline in EPS could be a concern for investors as it suggests lower profitability per share.
Capri Global Capital has delivered a return of 0.89% in the last week, however, it shows a decline of -13.22% over the last six months and -2.61% year-to-date, indicating a volatile stock performance.
As of now, Capri Global Capital holds a market capitalization of ₹14997.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹289.25 and a low of ₹173.01, highlighting the stock's fluctuations.
Currently, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 is to Strong Buy.
Capri Global Capital Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|775.6
|699.52
|+10.88%
|1566.72
|-50.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|179.38
|171.9
|+4.35%
|441.64
|-59.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.51
|24.99
|+2.08%
|64
|-60.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|651.11
|624.54
|+4.25%
|1405.88
|-53.69%
|Operating Income
|124.48
|74.98
|+66.02%
|160.84
|-22.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|170.72
|128.27
|+33.09%
|259.12
|-34.12%
|Net Income
|128.08
|96.98
|+32.07%
|196.82
|-34.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.71
|1.33
|+28.57%
|3.18
|-46.23%
