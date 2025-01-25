Capri Global Capital Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 34.93% YOY, profit at ₹128.08 crore and revenue at ₹775.6 crore

Capri Global Capital Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 50.5% YoY & profit decreased by 34.93% YoY, profit at 128.08 crore and revenue at 775.6 crore

Livemint
Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Capri Global Capital Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Capri Global Capital Q3 Results 2025:Capri Global Capital declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter with significant declines in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 50.5% year-over-year, with profit falling by 34.93%. The company reported a profit of 128.08 crore and revenue of 775.6 crore.

Despite the year-over-year decline, Capri Global Capital saw an improvement in their performance compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 10.88% and profit increasing by 32.07%. This suggests that while the company faced challenges over the year, it is beginning to recover from the previous quarter's downturn.

Advertisement

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.35% quarter-on-quarter, but they decreased significantly by 59.38% year-over-year, indicating a strong focus on cost management.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 66.02% quarter-on-quarter, although it still represented a decrease of 22.61% year-over-year. This indicates some operational improvements within the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.71, which reflects a decrease of 46.23% year-over-year. This decline in EPS could be a concern for investors as it suggests lower profitability per share.

Advertisement

Capri Global Capital has delivered a return of 0.89% in the last week, however, it shows a decline of -13.22% over the last six months and -2.61% year-to-date, indicating a volatile stock performance.

As of now, Capri Global Capital holds a market capitalization of 14997.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 289.25 and a low of 173.01, highlighting the stock's fluctuations.

Currently, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 is to Strong Buy.

Advertisement

Capri Global Capital Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue775.6699.52+10.88%1566.72-50.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total179.38171.9+4.35%441.64-59.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.5124.99+2.08%64-60.14%
Total Operating Expense651.11624.54+4.25%1405.88-53.69%
Operating Income124.4874.98+66.02%160.84-22.61%
Net Income Before Taxes170.72128.27+33.09%259.12-34.12%
Net Income128.0896.98+32.07%196.82-34.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.711.33+28.57%3.18-46.23%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCapri Global Capital Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 34.93% YOY, profit at ₹128.08 crore and revenue at ₹775.6 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹128.08Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹775.6Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts