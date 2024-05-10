Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.26% YOY

Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live : Capri Global Capital declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.14% & the profit increased by 27.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.18% and the profit increased by 21.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.97% q-o-q & increased by 37.69% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 46.75% q-o-q & increased by 10.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.02 for Q4 which increased by 1.28% Y-o-Y. Capri Global Capital has delivered 5.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.29% return in last 6 months and 21.22% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Capri Global Capital has a market cap of ₹19241.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹289.25 & ₹167.05 respectively. As of 10 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Capri Global Capital Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 603.07 557.47 +8.18% 430.34 +40.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 182.06 150.5 +20.97% 132.22 +37.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.87 25.28 -5.59% 19.15 +24.61% Total Operating Expense 542.68 516.32 +5.1% 375.68 +44.45% Operating Income 60.39 41.15 +46.75% 54.65 +10.49% Net Income Before Taxes 106.52 89.23 +19.38% 78.43 +35.81% Net Income 82.59 67.98 +21.5% 64.9 +27.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.02 1.19 -14.22% 1.01 +1.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82.59Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹603.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!