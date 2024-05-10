Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.26% YOY

Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live : Capri Global Capital declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.14% & the profit increased by 27.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.18% and the profit increased by 21.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.97% q-o-q & increased by 37.69% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 46.75% q-o-q & increased by 10.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.02 for Q4 which increased by 1.28% Y-o-Y. Capri Global Capital has delivered 5.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.29% return in last 6 months and 21.22% YTD return.
Currently the Capri Global Capital has a market cap of ₹19241.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹289.25 & ₹167.05 respectively. As of 10 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Capri Global Capital Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|603.07
|557.47
|+8.18%
|430.34
|+40.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|182.06
|150.5
|+20.97%
|132.22
|+37.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.87
|25.28
|-5.59%
|19.15
|+24.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|542.68
|516.32
|+5.1%
|375.68
|+44.45%
|Operating Income
|60.39
|41.15
|+46.75%
|54.65
|+10.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|106.52
|89.23
|+19.38%
|78.43
|+35.81%
|Net Income
|82.59
|67.98
|+21.5%
|64.9
|+27.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.02
|1.19
|-14.22%
|1.01
|+1.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹82.59Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹603.07Cr
