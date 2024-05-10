Hello User
Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.26% YOY

Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.26% YOY

Livemint

Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 40.14% YoY & profit increased by 27.26% YoY

Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live

Capri Global Capital Q4 Results Live : Capri Global Capital declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.14% & the profit increased by 27.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.18% and the profit increased by 21.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.97% q-o-q & increased by 37.69% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 46.75% q-o-q & increased by 10.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.02 for Q4 which increased by 1.28% Y-o-Y. Capri Global Capital has delivered 5.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.29% return in last 6 months and 21.22% YTD return.

Currently the Capri Global Capital has a market cap of 19241.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of 289.25 & 167.05 respectively. As of 10 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Capri Global Capital Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue603.07557.47+8.18%430.34+40.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total182.06150.5+20.97%132.22+37.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.8725.28-5.59%19.15+24.61%
Total Operating Expense542.68516.32+5.1%375.68+44.45%
Operating Income60.3941.15+46.75%54.65+10.49%
Net Income Before Taxes106.5289.23+19.38%78.43+35.81%
Net Income82.5967.98+21.5%64.9+27.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.021.19-14.22%1.01+1.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82.59Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹603.07Cr

