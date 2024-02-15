Captain Polyplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 102.84% YoY

Captain Polyplast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.33% & the profit increased by 102.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.43% and the profit increased by 52.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.09% q-o-q & decreased by 3.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.4% q-o-q & increased by 283.79% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.93 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 72.22% Y-o-Y.

Captain Polyplast has delivered 0.5% return in the last 1 week, 108.35% return in the last 6 months, and 42.82% YTD return.

Currently, Captain Polyplast has a market cap of ₹253.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹54.9 & ₹16 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Captain Polyplast Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.6 70.34 +17.43% 71.63 +15.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.34 3.09 +8.09% 3.47 -3.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.61 0.59 +3.03% 0.89 -31.95% Total Operating Expense 74.39 63.94 +16.33% 69.48 +7.05% Operating Income 8.22 6.4 +28.4% 2.14 +283.79% Net Income Before Taxes 6.87 4.44 +54.59% 2.64 +160.43% Net Income 5.26 3.44 +52.71% 2.59 +102.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.93 0.68 +36.76% 0.54 +72.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.26Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹82.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!