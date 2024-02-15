Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Captain Polyplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 102.84% YoY

Captain Polyplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 102.84% YoY

Livemint

Captain Polyplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 15.33% YoY & Profit Increased by 102.84% YoY

Captain Polyplast Q3 FY24 Results Live

Captain Polyplast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.33% & the profit increased by 102.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.43% and the profit increased by 52.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.09% q-o-q & decreased by 3.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.4% q-o-q & increased by 283.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.93 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 72.22% Y-o-Y.

Captain Polyplast has delivered 0.5% return in the last 1 week, 108.35% return in the last 6 months, and 42.82% YTD return.

Currently, Captain Polyplast has a market cap of 253.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 54.9 & 16 respectively.

Captain Polyplast Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.670.34+17.43%71.63+15.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.343.09+8.09%3.47-3.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.610.59+3.03%0.89-31.95%
Total Operating Expense74.3963.94+16.33%69.48+7.05%
Operating Income8.226.4+28.4%2.14+283.79%
Net Income Before Taxes6.874.44+54.59%2.64+160.43%
Net Income5.263.44+52.71%2.59+102.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.930.68+36.76%0.54+72.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.26Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹82.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.