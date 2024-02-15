Captain Polyplast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 102.84% YoY

Captain Polyplast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.33% & the profit increased by 102.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.43% and the profit increased by 52.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.09% q-o-q & decreased by 3.86% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.4% q-o-q & increased by 283.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.93 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 72.22% Y-o-Y.
Captain Polyplast has delivered 0.5% return in the last 1 week, 108.35% return in the last 6 months, and 42.82% YTD return.
Currently, Captain Polyplast has a market cap of ₹253.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹54.9 & ₹16 respectively.
Captain Polyplast Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.6
|70.34
|+17.43%
|71.63
|+15.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.34
|3.09
|+8.09%
|3.47
|-3.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.61
|0.59
|+3.03%
|0.89
|-31.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.39
|63.94
|+16.33%
|69.48
|+7.05%
|Operating Income
|8.22
|6.4
|+28.4%
|2.14
|+283.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.87
|4.44
|+54.59%
|2.64
|+160.43%
|Net Income
|5.26
|3.44
|+52.71%
|2.59
|+102.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.93
|0.68
|+36.76%
|0.54
|+72.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.26Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹82.6Cr
