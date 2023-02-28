Captain Polyplast reports highest ever quarterly revenue; PAT grows 6.6x

The firm announced its highest quarterly revenue ever, growing by 69% year-on-year to INR 74.5 Cr in Q3 FY23. The quarter's net profit rose by 6.6-fold to INR 2.5 Cr. Captain Polyplast said in a statement that the strong growth in topline was a result of increase in demand for micro irrigation systems from most of the states where it is active. The company further added that with the positive developments for the industry, it aims to report healthy revenue and profit growth in the upcoming quarters.