Carborundum Universal Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.24% YOY

Carborundum Universal Q1 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.47% & the profit decreased by 0.24% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.3% and the profit decreased by 16.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 35.71% q-o-q & decreased by 38.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.92 for Q1 which decreased by 0.67% Y-o-Y.
Carborundum Universal has delivered 2.73% return in the last 1 week, 54.74% return in the last 6 months and 54.4% YTD return.
Currently, Carborundum Universal has a market cap of ₹32709.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1841.15 & ₹1025.6 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Carborundum Universal Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1197.54
|1201.19
|-0.3%
|1203.22
|-0.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|191.76
|298.28
|-35.71%
|311.21
|-38.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.41
|50.99
|+0.82%
|45.74
|+12.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|1055.38
|1042.75
|+1.21%
|1079.55
|-2.24%
|Operating Income
|142.16
|158.44
|-10.28%
|123.67
|+14.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|157.73
|179.68
|-12.22%
|159.54
|-1.13%
|Net Income
|112.96
|134.84
|-16.23%
|113.23
|-0.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.92
|7.08
|-16.38%
|5.96
|-0.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹112.96Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1197.54Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar