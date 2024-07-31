Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Carborundum Universal Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.24% YOY

Livemint

Carborundum Universal Q1 Results Live

Carborundum Universal Q1 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.47% & the profit decreased by 0.24% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.3% and the profit decreased by 16.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 35.71% q-o-q & decreased by 38.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.92 for Q1 which decreased by 0.67% Y-o-Y.

Carborundum Universal has delivered 2.73% return in the last 1 week, 54.74% return in the last 6 months and 54.4% YTD return.

Currently, Carborundum Universal has a market cap of 32709.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1841.15 & 1025.6 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Carborundum Universal Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1197.541201.19-0.3%1203.22-0.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total191.76298.28-35.71%311.21-38.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.4150.99+0.82%45.74+12.4%
Total Operating Expense1055.381042.75+1.21%1079.55-2.24%
Operating Income142.16158.44-10.28%123.67+14.95%
Net Income Before Taxes157.73179.68-12.22%159.54-1.13%
Net Income112.96134.84-16.23%113.23-0.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.927.08-16.38%5.96-0.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹112.96Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1197.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

