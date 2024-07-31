Carborundum Universal Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.24% YOY

Carborundum Universal Q1 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.47% & the profit decreased by 0.24% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.3% and the profit decreased by 16.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 35.71% q-o-q & decreased by 38.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.92 for Q1 which decreased by 0.67% Y-o-Y.

Carborundum Universal has delivered 2.73% return in the last 1 week, 54.74% return in the last 6 months and 54.4% YTD return.

Currently, Carborundum Universal has a market cap of ₹32709.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1841.15 & ₹1025.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Carborundum Universal Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1197.54 1201.19 -0.3% 1203.22 -0.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 191.76 298.28 -35.71% 311.21 -38.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.41 50.99 +0.82% 45.74 +12.4% Total Operating Expense 1055.38 1042.75 +1.21% 1079.55 -2.24% Operating Income 142.16 158.44 -10.28% 123.67 +14.95% Net Income Before Taxes 157.73 179.68 -12.22% 159.54 -1.13% Net Income 112.96 134.84 -16.23% 113.23 -0.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.92 7.08 -16.38% 5.96 -0.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹112.96Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1197.54Cr

