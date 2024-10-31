Carborundum Universal Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.72% YoY

Carborundum Universal Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.79% YoY & profit increased by 13.72% YoY

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Carborundum Universal Q2 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q2 results on 30 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 6.79% and a profit rise of 13.72% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and profit increased by 2.57%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.28% quarter-over-quarter, while witnessing a significant decrease of 33.04% year-over-year. This reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its operational costs.

Operating income for Carborundum Universal was up by 0.58% compared to the previous quarter and showed a robust increase of 17.53% year-over-year. This performance indicates strong operational efficiency and profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 6.07, marking an increase of 13.46% year-over-year, a positive sign for shareholders and investors alike.

In terms of market performance, Carborundum Universal has delivered a return of 1.04% over the past week, however, it has seen a decline of 0.44% in the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 27.19%.

Currently, Carborundum Universal boasts a market capitalization of 26,954.92 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1,841.15 and a low of 1,025.60, indicating a significant range in its stock performance over the past year.

As of 31 October 2024, among the nine analysts covering the company, ratings are mixed: two analysts have issued a 'Strong Sell', two a 'Sell', two a 'Hold', and three have given a 'Buy' recommendation. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold', reflecting cautious optimism among market experts.

Carborundum Universal Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1224.121197.54+2.22%1146.34+6.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total199.97191.76+4.28%298.64-33.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.9651.41+1.07%45.86+13.3%
Total Operating Expense1081.131055.38+2.44%1024.68+5.51%
Operating Income142.99142.16+0.58%121.66+17.53%
Net Income Before Taxes161.99157.73+2.7%147.61+9.74%
Net Income115.86112.96+2.57%101.88+13.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.075.92+2.53%5.35+13.46%
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
