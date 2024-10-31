Carborundum Universal Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.72% YoY

Carborundum Universal Q2 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q2 results on 30 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 6.79% and a profit rise of 13.72% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and profit increased by 2.57%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.28% quarter-over-quarter, while witnessing a significant decrease of 33.04% year-over-year. This reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its operational costs.
Operating income for Carborundum Universal was up by 0.58% compared to the previous quarter and showed a robust increase of 17.53% year-over-year. This performance indicates strong operational efficiency and profitability.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹6.07, marking an increase of 13.46% year-over-year, a positive sign for shareholders and investors alike.
In terms of market performance, Carborundum Universal has delivered a return of 1.04% over the past week, however, it has seen a decline of 0.44% in the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 27.19%.
Currently, Carborundum Universal boasts a market capitalization of ₹26,954.92 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1,841.15 and a low of ₹1,025.60, indicating a significant range in its stock performance over the past year.
As of 31 October 2024, among the nine analysts covering the company, ratings are mixed: two analysts have issued a 'Strong Sell', two a 'Sell', two a 'Hold', and three have given a 'Buy' recommendation. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold', reflecting cautious optimism among market experts.
Carborundum Universal Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1224.12
|1197.54
|+2.22%
|1146.34
|+6.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|199.97
|191.76
|+4.28%
|298.64
|-33.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.96
|51.41
|+1.07%
|45.86
|+13.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|1081.13
|1055.38
|+2.44%
|1024.68
|+5.51%
|Operating Income
|142.99
|142.16
|+0.58%
|121.66
|+17.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|161.99
|157.73
|+2.7%
|147.61
|+9.74%
|Net Income
|115.86
|112.96
|+2.57%
|101.88
|+13.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.07
|5.92
|+2.53%
|5.35
|+13.46%
