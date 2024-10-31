Carborundum Universal Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.72% YoY

Carborundum Universal Q2 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q2 results on 30 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 6.79% and a profit rise of 13.72% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and profit increased by 2.57%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.28% quarter-over-quarter, while witnessing a significant decrease of 33.04% year-over-year. This reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its operational costs.

Operating income for Carborundum Universal was up by 0.58% compared to the previous quarter and showed a robust increase of 17.53% year-over-year. This performance indicates strong operational efficiency and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹6.07, marking an increase of 13.46% year-over-year, a positive sign for shareholders and investors alike.

In terms of market performance, Carborundum Universal has delivered a return of 1.04% over the past week, however, it has seen a decline of 0.44% in the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 27.19%.

Currently, Carborundum Universal boasts a market capitalization of ₹26,954.92 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1,841.15 and a low of ₹1,025.60, indicating a significant range in its stock performance over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 October 2024, among the nine analysts covering the company, ratings are mixed: two analysts have issued a 'Strong Sell', two a 'Sell', two a 'Hold', and three have given a 'Buy' recommendation. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold', reflecting cautious optimism among market experts.

Carborundum Universal Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1224.12 1197.54 +2.22% 1146.34 +6.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 199.97 191.76 +4.28% 298.64 -33.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.96 51.41 +1.07% 45.86 +13.3% Total Operating Expense 1081.13 1055.38 +2.44% 1024.68 +5.51% Operating Income 142.99 142.16 +0.58% 121.66 +17.53% Net Income Before Taxes 161.99 157.73 +2.7% 147.61 +9.74% Net Income 115.86 112.96 +2.57% 101.88 +13.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.07 5.92 +2.53% 5.35 +13.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹115.86Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1224.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar