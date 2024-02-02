Carborundum Universal Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Carborundum Universal declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3% & the profit increased by 2.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.44% and the profit increased by 9.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.87% q-o-q & decreased by 6.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.62% q-o-q & increased by 16.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.84 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.92% Y-o-Y.

Carborundum Universal has delivered -0.08% return in the last 1 week, -9.34% return in last 6 months and 1.01% YTD return.

Currently the Carborundum Universal has a market cap of ₹21376.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1304.9 & ₹923.35 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Carborundum Universal Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1151.44 1146.34 +0.44% 1187.07 -3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 290.08 298.64 -2.87% 311.18 -6.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.16 45.86 +5.02% 47.32 +1.78% Total Operating Expense 1007.13 1024.68 -1.71% 1063.36 -5.29% Operating Income 144.31 121.66 +18.62% 123.71 +16.65% Net Income Before Taxes 163.42 147.61 +10.71% 147.18 +11.03% Net Income 111.3 101.88 +9.25% 109.11 +2.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.84 5.35 +9.16% 5.73 +1.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹111.3Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1151.44Cr

