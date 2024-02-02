Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Carborundum Universal Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Carborundum Universal Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Livemint

Carborundum Universal Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3% YoY & profit increased by 2.01% YoY

Carborundum Universal Q3 FY24 Results Live

Carborundum Universal declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3% & the profit increased by 2.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.44% and the profit increased by 9.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.87% q-o-q & decreased by 6.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.62% q-o-q & increased by 16.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.84 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.92% Y-o-Y.

Carborundum Universal has delivered -0.08% return in the last 1 week, -9.34% return in last 6 months and 1.01% YTD return.

Currently the Carborundum Universal has a market cap of 21376.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1304.9 & 923.35 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Carborundum Universal Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1151.441146.34+0.44%1187.07-3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total290.08298.64-2.87%311.18-6.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.1645.86+5.02%47.32+1.78%
Total Operating Expense1007.131024.68-1.71%1063.36-5.29%
Operating Income144.31121.66+18.62%123.71+16.65%
Net Income Before Taxes163.42147.61+10.71%147.18+11.03%
Net Income111.3101.88+9.25%109.11+2.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.845.35+9.16%5.73+1.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹111.3Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1151.44Cr

