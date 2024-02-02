Carborundum Universal Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2.01% YOY

Carborundum Universal declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3% & the profit increased by 2.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.44% and the profit increased by 9.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.87% q-o-q & decreased by 6.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 18.62% q-o-q & increased by 16.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.84 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.92% Y-o-Y.
Carborundum Universal has delivered -0.08% return in the last 1 week, -9.34% return in last 6 months and 1.01% YTD return.
Currently the Carborundum Universal has a market cap of ₹21376.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1304.9 & ₹923.35 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Carborundum Universal Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1151.44
|1146.34
|+0.44%
|1187.07
|-3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|290.08
|298.64
|-2.87%
|311.18
|-6.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.16
|45.86
|+5.02%
|47.32
|+1.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|1007.13
|1024.68
|-1.71%
|1063.36
|-5.29%
|Operating Income
|144.31
|121.66
|+18.62%
|123.71
|+16.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|163.42
|147.61
|+10.71%
|147.18
|+11.03%
|Net Income
|111.3
|101.88
|+9.25%
|109.11
|+2.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.84
|5.35
|+9.16%
|5.73
|+1.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹111.3Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1151.44Cr
