Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.66% YOY

Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.13% & the profit decreased by 1.66% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 21.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.83% q-o-q and decreased by 1.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.79% q-o-q and decreased by 2.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.08 for Q4, which increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.

Carborundum Universal has delivered 12.34% return in the last 1 week, 40.71% return in the last 6 months, and 35.32% YTD return.

Currently, Carborundum Universal has a market cap of ₹28664.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1550 & ₹1025.6 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Carborundum Universal Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1201.19 1151.44 +4.32% 1199.61 +0.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 298.28 290.08 +2.83% 302.49 -1.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 50.99 48.16 +5.88% 52.69 -3.22% Total Operating Expense 1042.75 1007.13 +3.54% 1037.05 +0.55% Operating Income 158.44 144.31 +9.79% 162.56 -2.53% Net Income Before Taxes 179.68 163.42 +9.95% 189.57 -5.22% Net Income 134.84 111.3 +21.15% 137.12 -1.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.08 5.84 +21.23% 6.16 +14.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹134.84Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1201.19Cr

