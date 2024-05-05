Hello User
Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.66% YOY

Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.66% YOY

Livemint

Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.13% YoY & profit decreased by 1.66% YoY

Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live

Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.13% & the profit decreased by 1.66% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 21.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.83% q-o-q and decreased by 1.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.79% q-o-q and decreased by 2.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.08 for Q4, which increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.

Carborundum Universal has delivered 12.34% return in the last 1 week, 40.71% return in the last 6 months, and 35.32% YTD return.

Currently, Carborundum Universal has a market cap of 28664.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1550 & 1025.6 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Carborundum Universal Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1201.191151.44+4.32%1199.61+0.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total298.28290.08+2.83%302.49-1.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization50.9948.16+5.88%52.69-3.22%
Total Operating Expense1042.751007.13+3.54%1037.05+0.55%
Operating Income158.44144.31+9.79%162.56-2.53%
Net Income Before Taxes179.68163.42+9.95%189.57-5.22%
Net Income134.84111.3+21.15%137.12-1.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.085.84+21.23%6.16+14.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹134.84Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1201.19Cr

