Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.66% YOY

Carborundum Universal Q4 Results Live : Carborundum Universal declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.13% & the profit decreased by 1.66% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 21.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.83% q-o-q and decreased by 1.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.79% q-o-q and decreased by 2.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.08 for Q4, which increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.
Carborundum Universal has delivered 12.34% return in the last 1 week, 40.71% return in the last 6 months, and 35.32% YTD return.
Currently, Carborundum Universal has a market cap of ₹28664.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1550 & ₹1025.6 respectively.
As of 05 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Carborundum Universal Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1201.19
|1151.44
|+4.32%
|1199.61
|+0.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|298.28
|290.08
|+2.83%
|302.49
|-1.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|50.99
|48.16
|+5.88%
|52.69
|-3.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|1042.75
|1007.13
|+3.54%
|1037.05
|+0.55%
|Operating Income
|158.44
|144.31
|+9.79%
|162.56
|-2.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|179.68
|163.42
|+9.95%
|189.57
|-5.22%
|Net Income
|134.84
|111.3
|+21.15%
|137.12
|-1.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.08
|5.84
|+21.23%
|6.16
|+14.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹134.84Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1201.19Cr
