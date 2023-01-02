CarDekho’s loss narrows to 247 crore in FY22

Sequoia-backed CarDekho last raised $250 million as part of its latest Series E round at a valuation of about $1.2 billion in October 2021. The round turned the company into a unicorn. The startup counts LeapFrog Investments, Mirae Asset Group, HDFC Bank, Hillhouse Capital, CapitalG and Ping An Global Voyager Fund as its investors..
NEW DELHI: Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd, which runs automobile marketplace CarDekho, saw its losses narrow to ₹246.5 crore in financial year 2021-22 from ₹342.9 crore loss a year ago, thanks to a sharp rise in its operational revenue.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd, which runs automobile marketplace CarDekho, saw its losses narrow to ₹246.5 crore in financial year 2021-22 from ₹342.9 crore loss a year ago, thanks to a sharp rise in its operational revenue.
The Jaipur-headquartered company’s operating income grew 80.7% year-on-year to ₹1,597.5 crore, as per a company release. The growth in revenue, however, came at the cost of a rise in expenses, which surged to ₹2,170 crore in FY22 from ₹1277.6 crore a year ago.
The Jaipur-headquartered company’s operating income grew 80.7% year-on-year to ₹1,597.5 crore, as per a company release. The growth in revenue, however, came at the cost of a rise in expenses, which surged to ₹2,170 crore in FY22 from ₹1277.6 crore a year ago.
CarDekho aims to break even by FY24. “CarDekho expects to post Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization)-level profitability by the third quarter of FY24. By then, “we are hoping for green shoots at a group level," cofounder and chief executive Amit Jain had told VCCircle in an interview last month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In FY22, the company’s employee benefits expenses grew 32% on year to ₹573.2 crore, with the majority spent on salaries and wages. It also spent ₹408.2 crore in advertising and promotions in FY22, about 2.3 times of ₹177.6 crore spent in FY21.
Founded in 2008 by siblings Amit Jain and Anurag Jain, CarDekho started as a car discovery platform for both new and old four-wheelers. It ventured into pre-owned car retail market under the brand name ‘Gaadi’ in 2019, and more recently launched its lending vertical Rupyy.
However, the company has scaled down its asset-heavy used car marketplace to pursue an auction model. It closed many retail stores in India since last year due to thin margins in the used marketplace business.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Globally, most of the used car marketplace models have collapsed. We also evaluated our own models on where it’s going to generate a profit pool. So, we’re now pursuing auction business where we buy cars from customers and auction them to the dealers," Jain had said.
The Sequoia-backed company also operates several automobile discovery platforms such as BikeDekho, Zigwheels, Gaadi, and Oto as well as university discovery platform CollegeDekho and price comparison portal PriceDekho. Besides India, it has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.
CarDekho expects an annual revenue rate of up to $26 million from Southeast Asia. “That market size is large because the average car value is higher, and the loan attachment rate is higher. This makes it a lucrative market," Amit had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company last raised $250 million as part of its latest Series E round at a valuation of about $1.2 billion in October 2021. The round turned the company into a unicorn. The startup counts LeapFrog Investments, Mirae Asset Group, HDFC Bank, Hillhouse Capital, CapitalG and Ping An Global Voyager Fund as its investors.