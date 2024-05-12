Care Ratings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.86% YOY

Care Ratings Q4 Results Live : Care Ratings declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.3% and profit increasing by 22.86% YoY. The revenue grew by 14.58% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.73% q-o-q and increased by 16.28% YoY, while the operating income was up by 27.04% q-o-q and increased by 8.68% YoY.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹8.03, showing a 15.54% Y-o-Y increase. Care Ratings has delivered -5.59% return in the last 1 week, 29.27% return in the last 6 months, and 15.75% YTD return.
Currently, Care Ratings has a market cap of ₹3289.95 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1263.95 & ₹625.03 respectively.
Care Ratings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|90.15
|78.68
|+14.58%
|77.51
|+16.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.24
|42.51
|+1.73%
|37.19
|+16.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.67
|2.6
|+2.62%
|3.06
|-12.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|63.79
|57.93
|+10.12%
|53.25
|+19.78%
|Operating Income
|26.36
|20.75
|+27.04%
|24.26
|+8.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36.19
|33.96
|+6.56%
|34.09
|+6.17%
|Net Income
|24.08
|23.46
|+2.68%
|19.6
|+22.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.03
|7.85
|+2.29%
|6.95
|+15.54%
