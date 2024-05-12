Care Ratings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.86% YOY

Care Ratings Q4 Results Live : Care Ratings declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.3% and profit increasing by 22.86% YoY. The revenue grew by 14.58% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.73% q-o-q and increased by 16.28% YoY, while the operating income was up by 27.04% q-o-q and increased by 8.68% YoY.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹8.03, showing a 15.54% Y-o-Y increase. Care Ratings has delivered -5.59% return in the last 1 week, 29.27% return in the last 6 months, and 15.75% YTD return.

Currently, Care Ratings has a market cap of ₹3289.95 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1263.95 & ₹625.03 respectively.

Care Ratings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 90.15 78.68 +14.58% 77.51 +16.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.24 42.51 +1.73% 37.19 +16.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.67 2.6 +2.62% 3.06 -12.63% Total Operating Expense 63.79 57.93 +10.12% 53.25 +19.78% Operating Income 26.36 20.75 +27.04% 24.26 +8.68% Net Income Before Taxes 36.19 33.96 +6.56% 34.09 +6.17% Net Income 24.08 23.46 +2.68% 19.6 +22.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.03 7.85 +2.29% 6.95 +15.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.08Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹90.15Cr

