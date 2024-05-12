Hello User
Care Ratings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.86% YOY

Care Ratings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.86% YOY

Livemint

Care Ratings Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.3% YoY & profit increased by 22.86% YoY

Care Ratings Q4 Results Live

Care Ratings Q4 Results Live : Care Ratings declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.3% and profit increasing by 22.86% YoY. The revenue grew by 14.58% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.73% q-o-q and increased by 16.28% YoY, while the operating income was up by 27.04% q-o-q and increased by 8.68% YoY.

The EPS for Q4 is 8.03, showing a 15.54% Y-o-Y increase. Care Ratings has delivered -5.59% return in the last 1 week, 29.27% return in the last 6 months, and 15.75% YTD return.

Currently, Care Ratings has a market cap of 3289.95 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1263.95 & 625.03 respectively.

Care Ratings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.1578.68+14.58%77.51+16.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.2442.51+1.73%37.19+16.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.672.6+2.62%3.06-12.63%
Total Operating Expense63.7957.93+10.12%53.25+19.78%
Operating Income26.3620.75+27.04%24.26+8.68%
Net Income Before Taxes36.1933.96+6.56%34.09+6.17%
Net Income24.0823.46+2.68%19.6+22.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.037.85+2.29%6.95+15.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.08Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹90.15Cr

