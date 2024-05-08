Hello User
Cartrade Tech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 50.58% YOY

Cartrade Tech Q4 Results Live

Cartrade Tech Q4 Results Live : Cartrade Tech declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 51.54% & the profit increased by 50.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.83% and the profit increased by 192.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 30.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.43% q-o-q & increased by 304.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.1 for Q4 which increased by 39.52% Y-o-Y.

Cartrade Tech has delivered 14.04% return in the last 1 week, 15.2% return in last 6 months and 13.46% YTD return.

Currently the Cartrade Tech has a market cap of 3821.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 899.65 & 407 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Cartrade Tech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue145.28138.59+4.83%95.86+51.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.7967.56-1.15%51.37+30.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.379.57+8.33%7.59+36.62%
Total Operating Expense128.33122.81+4.49%91.68+39.98%
Operating Income16.9515.78+7.43%4.19+304.83%
Net Income Before Taxes29.7326.76+11.11%22.88+29.96%
Net Income22.52-24.23+192.94%14.96+50.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.14.54-9.6%2.94+39.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.52Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹145.28Cr

