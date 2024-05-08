Cartrade Tech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 50.58% YOY

Cartrade Tech Q4 Results Live : Cartrade Tech declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 51.54% & the profit increased by 50.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.83% and the profit increased by 192.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 30.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.43% q-o-q & increased by 304.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.1 for Q4 which increased by 39.52% Y-o-Y.

Cartrade Tech has delivered 14.04% return in the last 1 week, 15.2% return in last 6 months and 13.46% YTD return.

Currently the Cartrade Tech has a market cap of ₹3821.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹899.65 & ₹407 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Cartrade Tech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 145.28 138.59 +4.83% 95.86 +51.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.79 67.56 -1.15% 51.37 +30.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.37 9.57 +8.33% 7.59 +36.62% Total Operating Expense 128.33 122.81 +4.49% 91.68 +39.98% Operating Income 16.95 15.78 +7.43% 4.19 +304.83% Net Income Before Taxes 29.73 26.76 +11.11% 22.88 +29.96% Net Income 22.52 -24.23 +192.94% 14.96 +50.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.1 4.54 -9.6% 2.94 +39.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.52Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹145.28Cr

