Cartrade Tech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 50.58% YOY

Cartrade Tech Q4 Results Live : Cartrade Tech declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 51.54% & the profit increased by 50.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.83% and the profit increased by 192.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 30.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.43% q-o-q & increased by 304.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.1 for Q4 which increased by 39.52% Y-o-Y.
Cartrade Tech has delivered 14.04% return in the last 1 week, 15.2% return in last 6 months and 13.46% YTD return.
Currently the Cartrade Tech has a market cap of ₹3821.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹899.65 & ₹407 respectively.
As of 08 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Cartrade Tech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|145.28
|138.59
|+4.83%
|95.86
|+51.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.79
|67.56
|-1.15%
|51.37
|+30.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.37
|9.57
|+8.33%
|7.59
|+36.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|128.33
|122.81
|+4.49%
|91.68
|+39.98%
|Operating Income
|16.95
|15.78
|+7.43%
|4.19
|+304.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.73
|26.76
|+11.11%
|22.88
|+29.96%
|Net Income
|22.52
|-24.23
|+192.94%
|14.96
|+50.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.1
|4.54
|-9.6%
|2.94
|+39.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.52Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹145.28Cr
