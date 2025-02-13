Carysil Q3 Results 2025:Carysil declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 8.07% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹203.12 crore. However, profit fell by 18.46% year-over-year, landing at ₹12.5 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Carysil faced a slight decline, with revenue decreasing by 1.91% and profit dropping by 25.6%. This decline has raised concerns among investors, as the company navigates through challenging market conditions.
The selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 4.33% quarter-over-quarter and a significant 19.41% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has contributed to the pressure on profit margins.
Moreover, the operating income was down by 28.39% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 27.65% year-over-year, indicating a tougher operational environment for the company.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.37, reflecting a decrease of 23.47% year-over-year, which may affect investor sentiment moving forward.
As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of the three analysts covering Carysil, one has given a Buy rating while two analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating, suggesting cautious optimism in the face of current challenges.
The consensus recommendation as on 13 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, indicating that analysts believe in the company's potential for recovery despite the recent setbacks.
Carysil Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|203.12
|207.07
|-1.91%
|187.96
|+8.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.73
|19.87
|+4.33%
|17.36
|+19.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.2
|9.84
|-6.5%
|8.12
|+13.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|183.52
|179.7
|+2.13%
|160.87
|+14.08%
|Operating Income
|19.6
|27.37
|-28.39%
|27.09
|-27.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.15
|23.57
|-23%
|22.17
|-18.13%
|Net Income
|12.5
|16.8
|-25.6%
|15.33
|-18.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.37
|5.58
|-21.68%
|5.71
|-23.47%
