Carysil Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 18.46% YOY, profit at ₹12.5 crore and revenue at ₹203.12 crore

Carysil Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 8.07% YoY & profit decreased by 18.46% YoY, profit at 12.5 crore and revenue at 203.12 crore

Livemint
Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Advertisement
Carysil Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Carysil Q3 Results 2025:Carysil declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 8.07% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 203.12 crore. However, profit fell by 18.46% year-over-year, landing at 12.5 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Carysil faced a slight decline, with revenue decreasing by 1.91% and profit dropping by 25.6%. This decline has raised concerns among investors, as the company navigates through challenging market conditions.

Advertisement

The selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 4.33% quarter-over-quarter and a significant 19.41% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has contributed to the pressure on profit margins.

Carysil Q3 Results

Moreover, the operating income was down by 28.39% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 27.65% year-over-year, indicating a tougher operational environment for the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 4.37, reflecting a decrease of 23.47% year-over-year, which may affect investor sentiment moving forward.

Advertisement

As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of the three analysts covering Carysil, one has given a Buy rating while two analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating, suggesting cautious optimism in the face of current challenges.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, indicating that analysts believe in the company's potential for recovery despite the recent setbacks.

Carysil Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue203.12207.07-1.91%187.96+8.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.7319.87+4.33%17.36+19.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.29.84-6.5%8.12+13.3%
Total Operating Expense183.52179.7+2.13%160.87+14.08%
Operating Income19.627.37-28.39%27.09-27.65%
Net Income Before Taxes18.1523.57-23%22.17-18.13%
Net Income12.516.8-25.6%15.33-18.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.375.58-21.68%5.71-23.47%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCarysil Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 18.46% YOY, profit at ₹12.5 crore and revenue at ₹203.12 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹12.5Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹203.12Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget