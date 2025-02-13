Carysil Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 18.46% YOY, profit at ₹12.5 crore and revenue at ₹203.12 crore

Carysil Q3 Results 2025:Carysil declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 8.07% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹203.12 crore. However, profit fell by 18.46% year-over-year, landing at ₹12.5 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Carysil faced a slight decline, with revenue decreasing by 1.91% and profit dropping by 25.6%. This decline has raised concerns among investors, as the company navigates through challenging market conditions.

The selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 4.33% quarter-over-quarter and a significant 19.41% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has contributed to the pressure on profit margins.

Carysil Q3 Results

Moreover, the operating income was down by 28.39% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 27.65% year-over-year, indicating a tougher operational environment for the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.37, reflecting a decrease of 23.47% year-over-year, which may affect investor sentiment moving forward.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of the three analysts covering Carysil, one has given a Buy rating while two analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating, suggesting cautious optimism in the face of current challenges.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, indicating that analysts believe in the company's potential for recovery despite the recent setbacks.

Carysil Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 203.12 207.07 -1.91% 187.96 +8.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.73 19.87 +4.33% 17.36 +19.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.2 9.84 -6.5% 8.12 +13.3% Total Operating Expense 183.52 179.7 +2.13% 160.87 +14.08% Operating Income 19.6 27.37 -28.39% 27.09 -27.65% Net Income Before Taxes 18.15 23.57 -23% 22.17 -18.13% Net Income 12.5 16.8 -25.6% 15.33 -18.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.37 5.58 -21.68% 5.71 -23.47%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

