Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Castrol India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.79% YOY

Castrol India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.79% YOY

Livemint

Castrol India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.42% YoY & profit increased by 6.79% YoY

Castrol India Q1 Results Live

Castrol India Q1 Results Live : Castrol India declared their Q1 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 2.42% & the profit increased by 6.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit decreased by 10.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.17% q-o-q & decreased by 0.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.19% q-o-q & decreased by 0.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.19 for Q1 which increased by 6.83% Y-o-Y.

Castrol India has delivered 1.22% return in the last 1 week, 54.9% return in last 6 months and 17.33% YTD return.

Currently the Castrol India has a market cap of 20860.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 230.4 & 111.8 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Castrol India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1325.241264.04+4.84%1293.89+2.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.0877.21-0.17%77.77-0.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.7125.01-5.2%22.73+4.31%
Total Operating Expense1055.21959.99+9.92%1021.59+3.29%
Operating Income270.03304.05-11.19%272.3-0.83%
Net Income Before Taxes292.05324.32-9.95%288.26+1.31%
Net Income216.24241.94-10.62%202.5+6.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.192.45-10.48%2.05+6.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹216.24Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1325.24Cr

