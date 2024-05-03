Castrol India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.79% YOY

Castrol India Q1 Results Live : Castrol India declared their Q1 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 2.42% & the profit increased by 6.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit decreased by 10.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.17% q-o-q & decreased by 0.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.19% q-o-q & decreased by 0.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.19 for Q1 which increased by 6.83% Y-o-Y.

Castrol India has delivered 1.22% return in the last 1 week, 54.9% return in last 6 months and 17.33% YTD return.

Currently the Castrol India has a market cap of ₹20860.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹230.4 & ₹111.8 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Castrol India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1325.24 1264.04 +4.84% 1293.89 +2.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.08 77.21 -0.17% 77.77 -0.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.71 25.01 -5.2% 22.73 +4.31% Total Operating Expense 1055.21 959.99 +9.92% 1021.59 +3.29% Operating Income 270.03 304.05 -11.19% 272.3 -0.83% Net Income Before Taxes 292.05 324.32 -9.95% 288.26 +1.31% Net Income 216.24 241.94 -10.62% 202.5 +6.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.19 2.45 -10.48% 2.05 +6.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹216.24Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1325.24Cr

