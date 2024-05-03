Castrol India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.79% YOY

Castrol India Q1 Results Live : Castrol India declared their Q1 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 2.42% & the profit increased by 6.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit decreased by 10.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.17% q-o-q & decreased by 0.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.19% q-o-q & decreased by 0.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.19 for Q1 which increased by 6.83% Y-o-Y.
Castrol India has delivered 1.22% return in the last 1 week, 54.9% return in last 6 months and 17.33% YTD return.
Currently the Castrol India has a market cap of ₹20860.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹230.4 & ₹111.8 respectively.
As of 03 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Castrol India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1325.24
|1264.04
|+4.84%
|1293.89
|+2.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.08
|77.21
|-0.17%
|77.77
|-0.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.71
|25.01
|-5.2%
|22.73
|+4.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|1055.21
|959.99
|+9.92%
|1021.59
|+3.29%
|Operating Income
|270.03
|304.05
|-11.19%
|272.3
|-0.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|292.05
|324.32
|-9.95%
|288.26
|+1.31%
|Net Income
|216.24
|241.94
|-10.62%
|202.5
|+6.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.19
|2.45
|-10.48%
|2.05
|+6.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹216.24Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1325.24Cr
