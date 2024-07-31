Castrol India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 3.06% YOY

Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Castrol India Q2 Results Live : Castrol India announced their Q2 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with a 4.78% increase in revenue and a 3.06% rise in profit Year-on-Year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 5.46% growth in revenue and a 7.37% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 0.45% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 14.86% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 9.74% quarter-on-quarter and 2.91% Year-on-Year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.35, marking a 3.07% increase Year-on-Year.

Castrol India's stock performance has been strong, delivering 9.97% return in the last week, 41.54% return in the last 6 months, and 50.87% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 26824.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 279.8 & 132.4 respectively.

Analysts covering Castrol India have varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Hold, and 1 Strong Buy rating as of 31 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold the stock.

Castrol India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1397.541325.24+5.46%1333.76+4.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.4377.08+0.45%67.41+14.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.1223.71+10.16%21.82+19.71%
Total Operating Expense1101.221055.21+4.36%1045.83+5.3%
Operating Income296.32270.03+9.74%287.93+2.91%
Net Income Before Taxes314.17292.05+7.57%305.01+3%
Net Income232.17216.24+7.37%225.27+3.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.352.19+7.31%2.28+3.07%
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
