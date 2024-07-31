Castrol India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 3.06% YOY

Castrol India Q2 Results Live : Castrol India announced their Q2 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with a 4.78% increase in revenue and a 3.06% rise in profit Year-on-Year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 5.46% growth in revenue and a 7.37% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 0.45% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 14.86% Year-on-Year.
Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 9.74% quarter-on-quarter and 2.91% Year-on-Year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.35, marking a 3.07% increase Year-on-Year.
Castrol India's stock performance has been strong, delivering 9.97% return in the last week, 41.54% return in the last 6 months, and 50.87% Year-to-Date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹26824.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹279.8 & ₹132.4 respectively.
Analysts covering Castrol India have varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Hold, and 1 Strong Buy rating as of 31 Jul, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold the stock.
Castrol India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1397.54
|1325.24
|+5.46%
|1333.76
|+4.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.43
|77.08
|+0.45%
|67.41
|+14.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.12
|23.71
|+10.16%
|21.82
|+19.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|1101.22
|1055.21
|+4.36%
|1045.83
|+5.3%
|Operating Income
|296.32
|270.03
|+9.74%
|287.93
|+2.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|314.17
|292.05
|+7.57%
|305.01
|+3%
|Net Income
|232.17
|216.24
|+7.37%
|225.27
|+3.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.35
|2.19
|+7.31%
|2.28
|+3.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹232.17Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1397.54Cr
