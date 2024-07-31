Castrol India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 3.06% YOY

Castrol India Q2 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.78% YoY & profit increased by 3.06% YoY

Castrol India Q2 Results Live : Castrol India announced their Q2 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with a 4.78% increase in revenue and a 3.06% rise in profit Year-on-Year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 5.46% growth in revenue and a 7.37% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 0.45% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 14.86% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 9.74% quarter-on-quarter and 2.91% Year-on-Year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.35, marking a 3.07% increase Year-on-Year.

Castrol India's stock performance has been strong, delivering 9.97% return in the last week, 41.54% return in the last 6 months, and 50.87% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹26824.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹279.8 & ₹132.4 respectively.

Analysts covering Castrol India have varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Hold, and 1 Strong Buy rating as of 31 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold the stock.

Castrol India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1397.54 1325.24 +5.46% 1333.76 +4.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.43 77.08 +0.45% 67.41 +14.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.12 23.71 +10.16% 21.82 +19.71% Total Operating Expense 1101.22 1055.21 +4.36% 1045.83 +5.3% Operating Income 296.32 270.03 +9.74% 287.93 +2.91% Net Income Before Taxes 314.17 292.05 +7.57% 305.01 +3% Net Income 232.17 216.24 +7.37% 225.27 +3.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.35 2.19 +7.31% 2.28 +3.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹232.17Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1397.54Cr

