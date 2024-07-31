Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Castrol India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 3.06% YOY

Castrol India Q2 Results Live : profit rise by 3.06% YOY

Livemint

Castrol India Q2 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.78% YoY & profit increased by 3.06% YoY

Castrol India Q2 Results Live

Castrol India Q2 Results Live : Castrol India announced their Q2 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with a 4.78% increase in revenue and a 3.06% rise in profit Year-on-Year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 5.46% growth in revenue and a 7.37% increase in profit.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 0.45% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 14.86% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 9.74% quarter-on-quarter and 2.91% Year-on-Year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.35, marking a 3.07% increase Year-on-Year.

Castrol India's stock performance has been strong, delivering 9.97% return in the last week, 41.54% return in the last 6 months, and 50.87% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 26824.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 279.8 & 132.4 respectively.

Analysts covering Castrol India have varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Hold, and 1 Strong Buy rating as of 31 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold the stock.

Castrol India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1397.541325.24+5.46%1333.76+4.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.4377.08+0.45%67.41+14.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.1223.71+10.16%21.82+19.71%
Total Operating Expense1101.221055.21+4.36%1045.83+5.3%
Operating Income296.32270.03+9.74%287.93+2.91%
Net Income Before Taxes314.17292.05+7.57%305.01+3%
Net Income232.17216.24+7.37%225.27+3.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.352.19+7.31%2.28+3.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹232.17Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1397.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.