Castrol India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.69% YoY

Castrol India Q3 Results Live : Castrol India declared its Q3 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 8.9% and a profit rise of 6.69% year-on-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company faced challenges as revenue declined by 7.83% and profit decreased by 10.66%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a notable rise, increasing by 4.96% quarter-on-quarter and 17.46% year-on-year.

Despite the quarterly fluctuations, the operating income showed a decline of 11.72% sequentially but an increase of 6.47% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.1, reflecting a 6.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Over the past week, Castrol India has delivered a -6.06% return, while its performance over the last six months shows a -1.85% return, though it has achieved a commendable 15.41% return year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹20,519.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹284.4 and a low of ₹132.4.

As of October 26, 2024, out of four analysts covering Castrol India, one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, two have given a Hold rating, and one has recommended a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation for Castrol India as of October 26, 2024, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook among analysts.

Castrol India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1288.18 1397.54 -7.83% 1182.92 +8.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 81.27 77.43 +4.96% 69.19 +17.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.52 26.12 -6.13% 22.87 +7.21% Total Operating Expense 1026.59 1101.22 -6.78% 937.23 +9.53% Operating Income 261.59 296.32 -11.72% 245.69 +6.47% Net Income Before Taxes 280.46 314.17 -10.73% 263.51 +6.43% Net Income 207.43 232.17 -10.66% 194.42 +6.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.1 2.35 -10.64% 1.97 +6.6%