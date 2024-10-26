Castrol India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.69% YoY

Hello User
Castrol India Q3 Results Live : Castrol India declared its Q3 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 8.9% and a profit rise of 6.69% year-on-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company faced challenges as revenue declined by 7.83% and profit decreased by 10.66%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a notable rise, increasing by 4.96% quarter-on-quarter and 17.46% year-on-year.

Despite the quarterly fluctuations, the operating income showed a decline of 11.72% sequentially but an increase of 6.47% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 2.1, reflecting a 6.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Over the past week, Castrol India has delivered a -6.06% return, while its performance over the last six months shows a -1.85% return, though it has achieved a commendable 15.41% return year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 20,519.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 284.4 and a low of 132.4.

As of October 26, 2024, out of four analysts covering Castrol India, one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, two have given a Hold rating, and one has recommended a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation for Castrol India as of October 26, 2024, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook among analysts.

Castrol India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1288.181397.54-7.83%1182.92+8.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total81.2777.43+4.96%69.19+17.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.5226.12-6.13%22.87+7.21%
Total Operating Expense1026.591101.22-6.78%937.23+9.53%
Operating Income261.59296.32-11.72%245.69+6.47%
Net Income Before Taxes280.46314.17-10.73%263.51+6.43%
Net Income207.43232.17-10.66%194.42+6.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.12.35-10.64%1.97+6.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹207.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1288.18Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

