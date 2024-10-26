Castrol India Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.69% YoY

Castrol India Q3 Results Live : Castrol India declared its Q3 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 8.9% and a profit rise of 6.69% year-on-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the company faced challenges as revenue declined by 7.83% and profit decreased by 10.66%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a notable rise, increasing by 4.96% quarter-on-quarter and 17.46% year-on-year.
Despite the quarterly fluctuations, the operating income showed a decline of 11.72% sequentially but an increase of 6.47% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.1, reflecting a 6.6% increase compared to the same period last year.
Over the past week, Castrol India has delivered a -6.06% return, while its performance over the last six months shows a -1.85% return, though it has achieved a commendable 15.41% return year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹20,519.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹284.4 and a low of ₹132.4.
As of October 26, 2024, out of four analysts covering Castrol India, one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, two have given a Hold rating, and one has recommended a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation for Castrol India as of October 26, 2024, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook among analysts.
Castrol India Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1288.18
|1397.54
|-7.83%
|1182.92
|+8.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|81.27
|77.43
|+4.96%
|69.19
|+17.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.52
|26.12
|-6.13%
|22.87
|+7.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|1026.59
|1101.22
|-6.78%
|937.23
|+9.53%
|Operating Income
|261.59
|296.32
|-11.72%
|245.69
|+6.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|280.46
|314.17
|-10.73%
|263.51
|+6.43%
|Net Income
|207.43
|232.17
|-10.66%
|194.42
|+6.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.1
|2.35
|-10.64%
|1.97
|+6.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹207.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹1288.18Cr
