Castrol India Q4 CY23 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.15% YoY

Castrol India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.49% & the profit increased by 25.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.86% and the profit increased by 24.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.59% QoQ and increased by 6.22% YoY.
The operating income was up by 23.75% QoQ and increased by 32.3% YoY.
The EPS is ₹2.45 for Q4 CY23, which increased by 25.55% YoY.
Castrol India has delivered 7.39% return in the last 1 week, 34.24% return in the last 6 months, and 5.45% YTD return.
Currently, Castrol India has a market cap of ₹18748.81 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹199.4 & ₹107.4 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 21 Mar, 2024.
Castrol India Financials
|Period
|Q4 CY23
|Q3 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1264.04
|1182.92
|+6.86%
|1176.01
|+7.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.21
|69.19
|+11.59%
|72.69
|+6.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.01
|22.87
|+9.36%
|20.82
|+20.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|959.99
|937.23
|+2.43%
|946.19
|+1.46%
|Operating Income
|304.05
|245.69
|+23.75%
|229.82
|+32.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|324.32
|263.51
|+23.08%
|247.89
|+30.83%
|Net Income
|241.94
|194.42
|+24.44%
|193.32
|+25.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.45
|1.97
|+24.37%
|1.95
|+25.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹241.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹1264.04Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!