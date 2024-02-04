Castrol India Q4 CY23 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.15% YoY

Castrol India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.49% & the profit increased by 25.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.86% and the profit increased by 24.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.59% QoQ and increased by 6.22% YoY.

The operating income was up by 23.75% QoQ and increased by 32.3% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.45 for Q4 CY23, which increased by 25.55% YoY.

Castrol India has delivered 7.39% return in the last 1 week, 34.24% return in the last 6 months, and 5.45% YTD return.

Currently, Castrol India has a market cap of ₹18748.81 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹199.4 & ₹107.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 21 Mar, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Castrol India Financials Period Q4 CY23 Q3 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1264.04 1182.92 +6.86% 1176.01 +7.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.21 69.19 +11.59% 72.69 +6.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.01 22.87 +9.36% 20.82 +20.12% Total Operating Expense 959.99 937.23 +2.43% 946.19 +1.46% Operating Income 304.05 245.69 +23.75% 229.82 +32.3% Net Income Before Taxes 324.32 263.51 +23.08% 247.89 +30.83% Net Income 241.94 194.42 +24.44% 193.32 +25.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.45 1.97 +24.37% 1.95 +25.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹241.94Cr Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹1264.04Cr

