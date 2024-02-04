Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Castrol India Q4 CY23 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.15% YoY

Castrol India Q4 CY23 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.15% YoY

Livemint

Castrol India Q4 CY23 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.49% YoY & profit increased by 25.15% YoY

Castrol India Q4 CY23 Results Live

Castrol India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.49% & the profit increased by 25.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.86% and the profit increased by 24.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.59% QoQ and increased by 6.22% YoY.

The operating income was up by 23.75% QoQ and increased by 32.3% YoY.

The EPS is 2.45 for Q4 CY23, which increased by 25.55% YoY.

Castrol India has delivered 7.39% return in the last 1 week, 34.24% return in the last 6 months, and 5.45% YTD return.

Currently, Castrol India has a market cap of 18748.81 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 199.4 & 107.4 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared a final dividend of 4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 21 Mar, 2024.

Castrol India Financials

PeriodQ4 CY23Q3 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1264.041182.92+6.86%1176.01+7.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.2169.19+11.59%72.69+6.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.0122.87+9.36%20.82+20.12%
Total Operating Expense959.99937.23+2.43%946.19+1.46%
Operating Income304.05245.69+23.75%229.82+32.3%
Net Income Before Taxes324.32263.51+23.08%247.89+30.83%
Net Income241.94194.42+24.44%193.32+25.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.451.97+24.37%1.95+25.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹241.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹1264.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.