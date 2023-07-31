comScore
Castrol India's second-quarter profit rises 9% on higher volumes
Engine oil maker Castrol India reported a 9% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher sales volumes. The Mumbai-based firm's profit after tax rose to 2.25 billion rupees ($27.4 million) for the June quarter from 2.06 billion rupees a year earlier.

Castrol's revenue from operations increased 7.4% to 13.34 billion.

The company focused on increased volumes to drive growth as it expanded its portfolio in the premium auto-care range, Castrol said in a statement.

The company has expanded its premium auto-care range with the launch of items like chain cleaners and anti-rust lubricant sprays in May and said it is looking to add more products.

"Despite anticipated challenges in the business environment, we will remain focused on achieving growth and expanding market share," Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said.

In the service and maintenance segment, Castrol said it has increased its auto service outlets to 350 and bike points to 5,500 by June-end.

The automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturer, however, grappled with soaring costs even after raising prices multiple times over the last year to pass on the elevated commodity costs to consumers.

Total expenses climbed more than 7% to 10.47 billion rupees on the rising cost of raw and packaging materials.

Castrol shares closed down 1.8% at 144.75 rupees after the results, having risen 12.5% in the last six sessions.

($1 = 82.2800 Indian rupees)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 09:55 PM IST
