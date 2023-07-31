Castrol India's second-quarter profit rises 9% on higher volumes1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Castrol India, the renowned engine oil manufacturer, announced a significant 9% increase in its second-quarter profit on Monday
Engine oil maker Castrol India reported a 9% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher sales volumes. The Mumbai-based firm's profit after tax rose to 2.25 billion rupees ($27.4 million) for the June quarter from 2.06 billion rupees a year earlier.
