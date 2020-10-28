Caterpillar, 3M flag falling sales to businesses

Big manufacturers are logging lower sales to businesses ranging from cruise-ship builders to medical offices, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on economic activity across the globe.

Caterpillar Inc. said Tuesday that revenue fell by at least a fifth in the latest quarter in each of its three global segments: construction, mining and energy and transportation. 3M Co. said sales were down in about half its business lines from a year earlier and that demand for its products for nonemergency medical and dental procedures wasn’t likely to recover through next year.

Their results show demand from commercial customers is on shaky ground as the pandemic continues to disrupt work routines and commerce.

“It’s reflective of the challenges still with Covid," 3M’s Chief Executive Mike Roman said in an interview, of demand for its medical and dental products. “It’s not going to be a perfectly straight line."

Shares in 3M slipped 1.8% to $163.15 on Tuesday, and Caterpillar dropped 3.7% to $157.20.

At the same time, demand for 3M products such as N95 masks and home-cleaning supplies is booming, and the St. Paul, Minn.-based company’s sales rose 4.5% to $8.35 billion for the third quarter. Some consumer-focused manufacturers like Whirlpool Corp. have had trouble keeping up with demand from consumers refurbishing their homes and buying new vehicles.

“We are seeing both sides of the pandemic," Mr. Roman said.

Cases of Covid-19 are rising sharply this month again in the U.S. and other parts of the world. That is prompting new restrictions on restaurants and other businesses. Industrial activity, meanwhile, remains subdued. U.S. factory output fell in September after three months of gains, the Federal Reserve said earlier this month.

Some manufacturers said they have been whiplashed this year by a plunge in demand followed by a big surge. Engine maker Cummins Inc. said Tuesday it logged its biggest-ever increase in sales for the latest quarter compared with the previous three months.

“Even with the dramatic increase, however, sales remained below last year’s levels," Cummins Chief Executive Tom Linebarger told analysts Tuesday.

Coatings maker PPG Industries Inc. said last week that sales of its coatings used on airplanes dropped 35% in its latest quarter as big plane makers cut production and airlines flew less.

Caterpillar said slower construction of everything from cruise ships to pipelines during the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on demand for its heavy machinery.

“Those are very big machines, very expensive, and people are deferring [purchases] until such time as they have clarity," Andrew Bonfield, Caterpillar’s financial chief, said in an interview.

The oil-and-gas market was particularly weak for Caterpillar. Its sales to customers in that industry fell 41% as declining energy prices have caused development of new oil and gas fields to stall. Caterpillar continues to view energy as a long-term opportunity. During the quarter it said it would buy the oil-and-gas business of Weir Group PLC for $405 million.

Caterpillar said there were some positive signs in the markets for its machinery. It expects industry-wide construction demand in China to increase for the year as a whole, despite a massive drop at the start of 2020 as the country first worked to contain the virus. In the U.S., home builders have increased construction rates in recent months.

“Residential construction is a bright spot. That’s something we expect to continue," Mr. Bonfield said.

Caterpillar said it was well-positioned to weather the crisis, with $9.3 billion in cash and $14 billion of available liquidity at the end of its third quarter.

The company said it expects sales to improve in the fourth quarter compared with the third. The company’s order backlog increased $500 million compared with the second quarter but remained $1.2 billion below last year’s quarter.

“While the situation remains fluid, overall, we are cautiously optimistic," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby told analysts.

Caterpillar saw an uptick in late payments from customers, with the past-dues rate increasing to 3.8% from 3.2% in the same quarter a year before. Still, the company said its customers remained in good financial health. While some went on a revised payment schedule during the heights of the lockdowns earlier this year, about 90% are now back to paying on a normal schedule, Caterpillar said.

In all, revenue fell 23% to $9.88 billion, from $12.76 billion in the same quarter a year before. Profit declined 55% to $668 million.

3M said sales of N95 and other masks were $235 million higher than in the same quarter a year before. The company said it has sold 1.4 billion of the masks so far this year and is on track to sell 2 billion by the end of 2020 as it more than triples production.

The company said its global sales grew 0.9%, excluding acquisitions and currency movements, including a 5% increase in the U.S. and 8% in China. 3M posted a profit of $1.41 billion compared with $1.58 billion in the same period last year.

