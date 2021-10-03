Catholic Syrian Bank reports 3% fall in gold loans in Q2

CSB Bank had reported more than two-fold increase in its March quarter net profit to ₹53.6 crore on a healthy rise in core interest and treasury incomes. The bank reported profit growth despite a steep increase in overall provisions to ₹57.5 crore as against ₹10.1 crore in the year-ago period. The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.51 per cent as of June as against 4.71 per cent in the year-ago period.