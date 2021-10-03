Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Catholic Syrian Bank reports 3% fall in gold loans in Q2

Catholic Syrian Bank reports 3% fall in gold loans in Q2

CSB Bank had reported more than two-fold increase in its March quarter net profit to 53.6 crore on a healthy rise in core interest and treasury incomes. 
1 min read . 09:20 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • Loan against gold and gold jewellery stood at Rs5,441.44 crore at the end of September quarter compared to Rs5,617.68 crore in the previous quarter

MUMBAI : Catholic Syrian Bank saw a 3% decline in gold loan advances in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to the bank's regulatory filing. Loan against gold and gold jewellery stood at 5441.44 crore the end of September quarter compared to 5617.68 crore in the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis gold loans saw a 10.17% growth. 

On an overall basis, the south based private sector lender reported a 1.7% sequential growth in advances in the second quarter at 14304.14 crore. Gross advances stood at 14060.1 crore in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, gross advances reported a double-digit growth of 12.09%. 

The bank’s deposits grew by 2.19% sequentially in the second quarter to 19061.62 crore compared to 18652 crore in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, total deposits grew by 9.12%.  

The bank’s current and savings account ratio stood at 32% at the end of September quarter compared to 33% in the previous quarter.  

CSB Bank had reported more than two-fold increase in its March quarter net profit to 53.6 crore on a healthy rise in core interest and treasury incomes. The bank reported profit growth despite a steep increase in overall provisions to 57.5 crore as against 10.1 crore in the year-ago period. The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.51 per cent as of June as against 4.71 per cent in the year-ago period.

