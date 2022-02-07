CDSL Q3 net profit rises 55%, highest ever quarterly demat accounts added

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 2021 rose 55% to ₹83 crore as compared to ₹54 crore in the same quarter last year. The total income for the quarter under review rose 58% to ₹163 crore from ₹103 crore in the year-ago quarter. Shares of CDSL were trading over 3% lower on the NSE in Monday's deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CDSL became the first depository to register 5 crore demat accounts in November 2021. The company said 91 lakh demat accounts were opened in Q3FY22, highest ever quarterly addition (Q3FY21 – 28 lakhs). Meanwhile, value of Securities in Demat Custody (in crores) increased to ₹36.94 lakh crore as on December 31, 2021.

CDSL shares have given multibagger return of over 191% in a year's period, from trading around 520 per share level to currently hovering over ₹1,515 apiece. However, the stock has declined about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.