CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 11.17% YOY

CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.51% YoY & profit increased by 11.17% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live
CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live

CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live : CE Info Systems declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.51% & the profit increased by 11.17% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.07% and the profit decreased by 5.56%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 15.01% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 26.45% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, CE Info Systems managed to improve its operating income by 8.21% q-o-q and by 11% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.57, marking an increase of 11.12% year-over-year. This reflects the company's steady financial performance amidst rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, CE Info Systems has delivered a -5.34% return in the last week, a 14.79% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.16% year-to-date return. As of now, the company boasts a market cap of 11,796.89 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2,747.85 & 1,573.9 respectively.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 6 analysts covering CE Info Systems, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

CE Info Systems Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue101.49106.91-5.07%89.41+13.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.223.65+15.01%21.51+26.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.524.14+9.18%3.19+41.69%
Total Operating Expense63.2571.57-11.62%54.96+15.08%
Operating Income38.2435.34+8.21%34.45+11%
Net Income Before Taxes47.1546.97+0.38%41.84+12.69%
Net Income35.8237.93-5.56%32.22+11.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.576.96-5.51%5.92+11.12%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹35.82Cr
₹101.49Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsCE Info Systems Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 11.17% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue