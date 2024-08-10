CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 11.17% YOY

CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live : CE Info Systems declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.51% & the profit increased by 11.17% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.07% and the profit decreased by 5.56%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 15.01% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 26.45% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, CE Info Systems managed to improve its operating income by 8.21% q-o-q and by 11% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.57, marking an increase of 11.12% year-over-year. This reflects the company's steady financial performance amidst rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, CE Info Systems has delivered a -5.34% return in the last week, a 14.79% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.16% year-to-date return. As of now, the company boasts a market cap of ₹11,796.89 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2,747.85 & ₹1,573.9 respectively.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 6 analysts covering CE Info Systems, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

CE Info Systems Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 101.49 106.91 -5.07% 89.41 +13.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.2 23.65 +15.01% 21.51 +26.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.52 4.14 +9.18% 3.19 +41.69% Total Operating Expense 63.25 71.57 -11.62% 54.96 +15.08% Operating Income 38.24 35.34 +8.21% 34.45 +11% Net Income Before Taxes 47.15 46.97 +0.38% 41.84 +12.69% Net Income 35.82 37.93 -5.56% 32.22 +11.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.57 6.96 -5.51% 5.92 +11.12%