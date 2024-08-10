CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 11.17% YOY

CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live : CE Info Systems declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.51% & the profit increased by 11.17% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.07% and the profit decreased by 5.56%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 15.01% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 26.45% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, CE Info Systems managed to improve its operating income by 8.21% q-o-q and by 11% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.57, marking an increase of 11.12% year-over-year. This reflects the company's steady financial performance amidst rising expenses.
In terms of stock performance, CE Info Systems has delivered a -5.34% return in the last week, a 14.79% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.16% year-to-date return. As of now, the company boasts a market cap of ₹11,796.89 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2,747.85 & ₹1,573.9 respectively.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 6 analysts covering CE Info Systems, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.
CE Info Systems Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|101.49
|106.91
|-5.07%
|89.41
|+13.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.2
|23.65
|+15.01%
|21.51
|+26.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.52
|4.14
|+9.18%
|3.19
|+41.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|63.25
|71.57
|-11.62%
|54.96
|+15.08%
|Operating Income
|38.24
|35.34
|+8.21%
|34.45
|+11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.15
|46.97
|+0.38%
|41.84
|+12.69%
|Net Income
|35.82
|37.93
|-5.56%
|32.22
|+11.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.57
|6.96
|-5.51%
|5.92
|+11.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.82Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹101.49Cr
