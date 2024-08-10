Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 11.17% YOY

CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 11.17% YOY

Livemint

CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.51% YoY & profit increased by 11.17% YoY

CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live

CE Info Systems Q1 Results Live : CE Info Systems declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.51% & the profit increased by 11.17% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.07% and the profit decreased by 5.56%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 15.01% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 26.45% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, CE Info Systems managed to improve its operating income by 8.21% q-o-q and by 11% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.57, marking an increase of 11.12% year-over-year. This reflects the company's steady financial performance amidst rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, CE Info Systems has delivered a -5.34% return in the last week, a 14.79% return over the last 6 months, and a 12.16% year-to-date return. As of now, the company boasts a market cap of 11,796.89 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2,747.85 & 1,573.9 respectively.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 6 analysts covering CE Info Systems, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

CE Info Systems Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue101.49106.91-5.07%89.41+13.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.223.65+15.01%21.51+26.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.524.14+9.18%3.19+41.69%
Total Operating Expense63.2571.57-11.62%54.96+15.08%
Operating Income38.2435.34+8.21%34.45+11%
Net Income Before Taxes47.1546.97+0.38%41.84+12.69%
Net Income35.8237.93-5.56%32.22+11.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.576.96-5.51%5.92+11.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.82Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹101.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.