CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.4% YOY

CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live : CE Info Systems declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 47.51% & the profit increased by 35.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.17% and the profit increased by 23.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.58% q-o-q & increased by 42.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.96 for Q4 which increased by 36.51% Y-o-Y.
CE Info Systems has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, -9.82% return in last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.
Currently, CE Info Systems has a market cap of ₹10354.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2343.95 & ₹1050 respectively.
As of 15 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.
CE Info Systems Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|106.9
|92.02
|+16.17%
|72.47
|+47.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.38
|28.64
|-7.89%
|18.32
|+44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.15
|3.75
|+10.67%
|4.11
|+0.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|71.55
|59.76
|+19.73%
|47.58
|+50.38%
|Operating Income
|35.35
|32.26
|+9.58%
|24.89
|+42.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.97
|42.09
|+11.59%
|34.34
|+36.78%
|Net Income
|37.94
|30.75
|+23.38%
|28.02
|+35.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.96
|5.65
|+23.19%
|5.1
|+36.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹106.9Cr
