CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.4% YOY

CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.4% YOY

Livemint

CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 47.51% YoY & profit increased by 35.4% YoY

CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live

CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live : CE Info Systems declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 47.51% & the profit increased by 35.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.17% and the profit increased by 23.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.58% q-o-q & increased by 42.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.96 for Q4 which increased by 36.51% Y-o-Y.

CE Info Systems has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, -9.82% return in last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.

Currently, CE Info Systems has a market cap of 10354.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2343.95 & 1050 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.

CE Info Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.992.02+16.17%72.47+47.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.3828.64-7.89%18.32+44%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.153.75+10.67%4.11+0.97%
Total Operating Expense71.5559.76+19.73%47.58+50.38%
Operating Income35.3532.26+9.58%24.89+42.02%
Net Income Before Taxes46.9742.09+11.59%34.34+36.78%
Net Income37.9430.75+23.38%28.02+35.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.965.65+23.19%5.1+36.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹106.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

