CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.4% YOY

CE Info Systems Q4 Results Live : CE Info Systems declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 47.51% & the profit increased by 35.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.17% and the profit increased by 23.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.89% q-o-q & increased by 44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.58% q-o-q & increased by 42.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.96 for Q4 which increased by 36.51% Y-o-Y.

CE Info Systems has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, -9.82% return in last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.

Currently, CE Info Systems has a market cap of ₹10354.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2343.95 & ₹1050 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.

CE Info Systems Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 106.9 92.02 +16.17% 72.47 +47.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.38 28.64 -7.89% 18.32 +44% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.15 3.75 +10.67% 4.11 +0.97% Total Operating Expense 71.55 59.76 +19.73% 47.58 +50.38% Operating Income 35.35 32.26 +9.58% 24.89 +42.02% Net Income Before Taxes 46.97 42.09 +11.59% 34.34 +36.78% Net Income 37.94 30.75 +23.38% 28.02 +35.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.96 5.65 +23.19% 5.1 +36.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.94Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹106.9Cr

