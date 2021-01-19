Ceat posts over 2-fold jump in profit in October-December

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹52.5 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,221.25 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹1,761.77 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 26 per cent, it added. Commenting on the company's performance, Ceat Ltd Managing Director Anant Goenka said, "This quarter's growth has been achieved on the back of new capacities across segments, particularly passenger car, two-wheeler and farm segments."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}