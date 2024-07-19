CEAT Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.6% YOY

CEAT Q1 Results Live : CEAT, the leading tyre manufacturer, announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The company reported a strong performance with a topline growth of 8.78% and a profit increase of 6.6% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, CEAT witnessed a revenue growth of 6.72% and a significant profit increase of 42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 9.14% q-o-q but saw a slight increase of 0.05% Y-o-Y.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 31.07% q-o-q, however, it decreased by 2.86% Y-o-Y.

The company reported an EPS of ₹36.74 for Q1, marking a 2.78% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of market performance, CEAT delivered returns of 4.71% in the last week, 10.43% in the last 6 months, and 14.73% YTD.

Currently, CEAT has a market capitalization of ₹11262.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2998.45 & ₹2056.35 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varying opinions, with 10 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating, 2 analysts each giving Strong Sell, Sell, and Hold ratings, and 2 analysts giving a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy CEAT shares.

CEAT Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3192.82 2991.85 +6.72% 2935.17 +8.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 195.63 215.3 -9.14% 195.54 +0.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 131.77 136.06 -3.15% 120.94 +8.95% Total Operating Expense 2934.25 2794.57 +5% 2669 +9.94% Operating Income 258.57 197.28 +31.07% 266.17 -2.86% Net Income Before Taxes 208.16 148.09 +40.56% 196.89 +5.72% Net Income 154.16 108.56 +42% 144.62 +6.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.74 36.77 -0.08% 35.75 +2.78%