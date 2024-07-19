CEAT Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.6% YOY

CEAT Q1 Results Live : CEAT, the leading tyre manufacturer, announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The company reported a strong performance with a topline growth of 8.78% and a profit increase of 6.6% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, CEAT witnessed a revenue growth of 6.72% and a significant profit increase of 42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 9.14% q-o-q but saw a slight increase of 0.05% Y-o-Y.
Operating income for the quarter was up by 31.07% q-o-q, however, it decreased by 2.86% Y-o-Y.
The company reported an EPS of ₹36.74 for Q1, marking a 2.78% increase Y-o-Y.
In terms of market performance, CEAT delivered returns of 4.71% in the last week, 10.43% in the last 6 months, and 14.73% YTD.
Currently, CEAT has a market capitalization of ₹11262.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2998.45 & ₹2056.35 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have varying opinions, with 10 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating, 2 analysts each giving Strong Sell, Sell, and Hold ratings, and 2 analysts giving a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy CEAT shares.
CEAT Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3192.82
|2991.85
|+6.72%
|2935.17
|+8.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|195.63
|215.3
|-9.14%
|195.54
|+0.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|131.77
|136.06
|-3.15%
|120.94
|+8.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|2934.25
|2794.57
|+5%
|2669
|+9.94%
|Operating Income
|258.57
|197.28
|+31.07%
|266.17
|-2.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|208.16
|148.09
|+40.56%
|196.89
|+5.72%
|Net Income
|154.16
|108.56
|+42%
|144.62
|+6.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.74
|36.77
|-0.08%
|35.75
|+2.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹154.16Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3192.82Cr
