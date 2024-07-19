Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CEAT Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.6% YOY

CEAT Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.6% YOY

Livemint

CEAT Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.78% YoY & profit increased by 6.6% YoY

CEAT Q1 Results Live

CEAT Q1 Results Live : CEAT, the leading tyre manufacturer, announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The company reported a strong performance with a topline growth of 8.78% and a profit increase of 6.6% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, CEAT witnessed a revenue growth of 6.72% and a significant profit increase of 42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 9.14% q-o-q but saw a slight increase of 0.05% Y-o-Y.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 31.07% q-o-q, however, it decreased by 2.86% Y-o-Y.

The company reported an EPS of 36.74 for Q1, marking a 2.78% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of market performance, CEAT delivered returns of 4.71% in the last week, 10.43% in the last 6 months, and 14.73% YTD.

Currently, CEAT has a market capitalization of 11262.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2998.45 & 2056.35 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varying opinions, with 10 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating, 2 analysts each giving Strong Sell, Sell, and Hold ratings, and 2 analysts giving a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy CEAT shares.

CEAT Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3192.822991.85+6.72%2935.17+8.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total195.63215.3-9.14%195.54+0.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization131.77136.06-3.15%120.94+8.95%
Total Operating Expense2934.252794.57+5%2669+9.94%
Operating Income258.57197.28+31.07%266.17-2.86%
Net Income Before Taxes208.16148.09+40.56%196.89+5.72%
Net Income154.16108.56+42%144.62+6.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.7436.77-0.08%35.75+2.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹154.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3192.82Cr

