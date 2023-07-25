CEAT Q1 Results: Net profit at ₹144.6 crore, revenue rises 4% to ₹2,935 crore; check details1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:47 PM IST
- CEAT Q1 Results:
CEAT Q1 Results: CEAT announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25, reporting a net profit of ₹144 crore, compared to ₹9.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.
