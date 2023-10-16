CEAT Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit at ₹208 crore, revenue rises 5.5% at ₹3,053 crore
Apart from this, the firm registered an EBITDA at ₹456.1 crore for September quarter od FY 23-24, compared to ₹203.1 crore a year ago. The EBIDTA margin was registered at 14.9 percent compared to 7 percent a year ago.
CEAT on 16 October announced its first ever quarterly results. The firm posted ₹208 crore of net profit in the September quarter on a yearly basis. Its revenue was up 5.5 percent at ₹3,053.3 crore in second quarter of FY 2023-24 , compared to ₹2,894.5 crore a year ago.