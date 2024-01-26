Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CEAT Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 412.8% YOY

CEAT Q3 FY24 Results Live

CEAT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.65% & the profit increased by 412.8% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.95% and the profit decreased by 12.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.24% q-o-q & increased by 19.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.5% q-o-q & increased by 142.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 44.87 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 408.28% Y-o-Y.

CEAT has delivered 18.7% return in the last 1 week, 15.25% return in last 6 months and 18.51% YTD return.

Currently the CEAT has a market cap of 11634.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2998.45 & 1357 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

CEAT Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2963.143053.32-2.95%2727.2+8.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total217.17217.7-0.24%181.84+19.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization127.34124.49+2.29%117.48+8.39%
Total Operating Expense2672.982721.69-1.79%2607.53+2.51%
Operating Income290.16331.63-12.5%119.67+142.47%
Net Income Before Taxes235.72276.01-14.6%49.82+373.14%
Net Income181.48208-12.75%35.39+412.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS44.8751.42-12.74%8.83+408.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹181.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2963.14Cr

