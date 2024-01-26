CEAT Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 412.8% YOY

CEAT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.65% & the profit increased by 412.8% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.95% and the profit decreased by 12.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.24% q-o-q & increased by 19.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 12.5% q-o-q & increased by 142.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹44.87 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 408.28% Y-o-Y.

CEAT has delivered 18.7% return in the last 1 week, 15.25% return in last 6 months and 18.51% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the CEAT has a market cap of ₹11634.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2998.45 & ₹1357 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CEAT Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2963.14 3053.32 -2.95% 2727.2 +8.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 217.17 217.7 -0.24% 181.84 +19.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 127.34 124.49 +2.29% 117.48 +8.39% Total Operating Expense 2672.98 2721.69 -1.79% 2607.53 +2.51% Operating Income 290.16 331.63 -12.5% 119.67 +142.47% Net Income Before Taxes 235.72 276.01 -14.6% 49.82 +373.14% Net Income 181.48 208 -12.75% 35.39 +412.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 44.87 51.42 -12.74% 8.83 +408.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹181.48Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2963.14Cr

