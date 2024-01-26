CEAT Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 412.8% YOY

CEAT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.65% & the profit increased by 412.8% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.95% and the profit decreased by 12.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.24% q-o-q & increased by 19.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.5% q-o-q & increased by 142.47% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹44.87 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 408.28% Y-o-Y.
CEAT has delivered 18.7% return in the last 1 week, 15.25% return in last 6 months and 18.51% YTD return.
Currently the CEAT has a market cap of ₹11634.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2998.45 & ₹1357 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
CEAT Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2963.14
|3053.32
|-2.95%
|2727.2
|+8.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|217.17
|217.7
|-0.24%
|181.84
|+19.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|127.34
|124.49
|+2.29%
|117.48
|+8.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|2672.98
|2721.69
|-1.79%
|2607.53
|+2.51%
|Operating Income
|290.16
|331.63
|-12.5%
|119.67
|+142.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|235.72
|276.01
|-14.6%
|49.82
|+373.14%
|Net Income
|181.48
|208
|-12.75%
|35.39
|+412.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|44.87
|51.42
|-12.74%
|8.83
|+408.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹181.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2963.14Cr
