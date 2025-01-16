CEAT Q3 Results 2025:CEAT declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 11.36% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit witnessed a sharp decline of 46.49% YoY, landing at ₹97.11 crore, with total revenue at ₹3299.9 crore. Comparatively, revenue declined by 0.14% from the previous quarter, while profit decreased by 20.32%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a reduction of 1.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a slight decrease of 0.59% YoY. However, the operating income faced challenges, dropping by 11.43% q-o-q and 31.28% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹24.01, reflecting a significant decrease of 46.49% YoY. In light of these results, CEAT has delivered a -2.04% return in the last week, a 12.07% return over the last six months, and a -5.44% year-to-date return.

Currently, CEAT boasts a market capitalization of ₹12363.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3578.8 and a low of ₹2210.15. Out of 19 analysts covering the company as of 16 Jan, 2025, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have recommended Sell, 3 have given Hold ratings, 2 have suggested Buy, and 10 have rated it as Strong Buy.

The overall consensus recommendation from analysts as of 16 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

CEAT Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3299.9 3304.53 -0.14% 2963.14 +11.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 215.89 218.99 -1.42% 217.17 -0.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 141.49 137.11 +3.19% 127.34 +11.11% Total Operating Expense 3100.49 3079.39 +0.69% 2672.98 +15.99% Operating Income 199.41 225.14 -11.43% 290.16 -31.28% Net Income Before Taxes 133.17 167.76 -20.62% 235.72 -43.51% Net Income 97.11 121.88 -20.32% 181.48 -46.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.01 30.14 -20.34% 44.87 -46.49%