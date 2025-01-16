CEAT Q3 Results 2025:CEAT declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 11.36% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit witnessed a sharp decline of 46.49% YoY, landing at ₹97.11 crore, with total revenue at ₹3299.9 crore. Comparatively, revenue declined by 0.14% from the previous quarter, while profit decreased by 20.32%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a reduction of 1.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a slight decrease of 0.59% YoY. However, the operating income faced challenges, dropping by 11.43% q-o-q and 31.28% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹24.01, reflecting a significant decrease of 46.49% YoY. In light of these results, CEAT has delivered a -2.04% return in the last week, a 12.07% return over the last six months, and a -5.44% year-to-date return.
Currently, CEAT boasts a market capitalization of ₹12363.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3578.8 and a low of ₹2210.15. Out of 19 analysts covering the company as of 16 Jan, 2025, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have recommended Sell, 3 have given Hold ratings, 2 have suggested Buy, and 10 have rated it as Strong Buy.
The overall consensus recommendation from analysts as of 16 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
CEAT Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3299.9
|3304.53
|-0.14%
|2963.14
|+11.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|215.89
|218.99
|-1.42%
|217.17
|-0.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|141.49
|137.11
|+3.19%
|127.34
|+11.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|3100.49
|3079.39
|+0.69%
|2672.98
|+15.99%
|Operating Income
|199.41
|225.14
|-11.43%
|290.16
|-31.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|133.17
|167.76
|-20.62%
|235.72
|-43.51%
|Net Income
|97.11
|121.88
|-20.32%
|181.48
|-46.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.01
|30.14
|-20.34%
|44.87
|-46.49%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.