CEAT Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 46.49% YOY, profit at ₹97.11 crore and revenue at ₹3299.9 crore

CEAT Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 46.49% YOY, profit at ₹97.11 crore and revenue at ₹3299.9 crore

Livemint

CEAT Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025

CEAT Q3 Results 2025:CEAT declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 11.36% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit witnessed a sharp decline of 46.49% YoY, landing at 97.11 crore, with total revenue at 3299.9 crore. Comparatively, revenue declined by 0.14% from the previous quarter, while profit decreased by 20.32%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a reduction of 1.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a slight decrease of 0.59% YoY. However, the operating income faced challenges, dropping by 11.43% q-o-q and 31.28% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 24.01, reflecting a significant decrease of 46.49% YoY. In light of these results, CEAT has delivered a -2.04% return in the last week, a 12.07% return over the last six months, and a -5.44% year-to-date return.

Currently, CEAT boasts a market capitalization of 12363.37 crore, with a 52-week high of 3578.8 and a low of 2210.15. Out of 19 analysts covering the company as of 16 Jan, 2025, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have recommended Sell, 3 have given Hold ratings, 2 have suggested Buy, and 10 have rated it as Strong Buy.

The overall consensus recommendation from analysts as of 16 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

CEAT Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3299.93304.53-0.14%2963.14+11.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total215.89218.99-1.42%217.17-0.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization141.49137.11+3.19%127.34+11.11%
Total Operating Expense3100.493079.39+0.69%2672.98+15.99%
Operating Income199.41225.14-11.43%290.16-31.28%
Net Income Before Taxes133.17167.76-20.62%235.72-43.51%
Net Income97.11121.88-20.32%181.48-46.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.0130.14-20.34%44.87-46.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹97.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹3299.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

