Tyremaker Ceat on Thursday reported 19.3% dip in its net profit for the March quarter at ₹52 crore. The company's net profit was ₹64 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations declined 10.6% to ₹1,573 crore as against 1,760 crore in March 2019.

On Wednesday, Ceat said it has partially resumed operations at its Mumbai-based manufacturing facility.

The company has been able to partially resume functioning at its plant located in Mumbai with restricted movement of manpower as permitted by the authorities concerned, while taking all the necessary steps for ensuring complete sanitisation and social distancing norms, Ceat said in a regulatory filing.

On Thursday, the company's stock on BSE closed 1.37% higher at ₹773.

