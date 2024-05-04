Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CEAT Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.8% YOY

CEAT Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.8% YOY

CEAT Q4 Results Live

CEAT Q4 Results Live : CEAT, the tire manufacturing company, announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The company reported a 4.07% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, but witnessed a significant 18.8% decrease in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, CEAT saw a marginal 0.97% growth in revenue, while the profit took a substantial hit with a 40.18% decline.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.86% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 0.7% year-on-year.

Operating income also faced challenges, dropping by 32.01% sequentially and 15.67% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 36.77, marking a 6.14% increase from the previous year.

CEAT's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 3.72% return in the last week, 23.09% return in the last 6 months, and 8.05% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 10607.43 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2998.45 & 1628.25 respectively.

Analysts covering CEAT have varied opinions, with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 2 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 8 as Strong Buy as of 04 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation for CEAT as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy.

CEAT Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2991.852963.14+0.97%2874.82+4.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total215.3217.17-0.86%213.8+0.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization136.06127.34+6.85%125.3+8.59%
Total Operating Expense2794.572672.98+4.55%2640.87+5.82%
Operating Income197.28290.16-32.01%233.95-15.67%
Net Income Before Taxes148.09235.72-37.18%177.46-16.55%
Net Income108.56181.48-40.18%133.7-18.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.7744.87-18.05%34.64+6.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹108.56Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2991.85Cr

