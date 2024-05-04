CEAT Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.8% YOY

CEAT Q4 Results Live : CEAT, the tire manufacturing company, announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The company reported a 4.07% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, but witnessed a significant 18.8% decrease in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, CEAT saw a marginal 0.97% growth in revenue, while the profit took a substantial hit with a 40.18% decline.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.86% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 0.7% year-on-year.

Operating income also faced challenges, dropping by 32.01% sequentially and 15.67% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹36.77, marking a 6.14% increase from the previous year.

CEAT's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 3.72% return in the last week, 23.09% return in the last 6 months, and 8.05% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹10607.43 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2998.45 & ₹1628.25 respectively.

Analysts covering CEAT have varied opinions, with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 2 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 8 as Strong Buy as of 04 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation for CEAT as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy.

CEAT Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2991.85 2963.14 +0.97% 2874.82 +4.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 215.3 217.17 -0.86% 213.8 +0.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 136.06 127.34 +6.85% 125.3 +8.59% Total Operating Expense 2794.57 2672.98 +4.55% 2640.87 +5.82% Operating Income 197.28 290.16 -32.01% 233.95 -15.67% Net Income Before Taxes 148.09 235.72 -37.18% 177.46 -16.55% Net Income 108.56 181.48 -40.18% 133.7 -18.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.77 44.87 -18.05% 34.64 +6.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹108.56Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2991.85Cr

