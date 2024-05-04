CEAT Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.8% YOY

CEAT Q4 Results Live : CEAT, the tire manufacturing company, announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The company reported a 4.07% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, but witnessed a significant 18.8% decrease in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, CEAT saw a marginal 0.97% growth in revenue, while the profit took a substantial hit with a 40.18% decline.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.86% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 0.7% year-on-year.
Operating income also faced challenges, dropping by 32.01% sequentially and 15.67% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹36.77, marking a 6.14% increase from the previous year.
CEAT's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 3.72% return in the last week, 23.09% return in the last 6 months, and 8.05% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹10607.43 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2998.45 & ₹1628.25 respectively.
Analysts covering CEAT have varied opinions, with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 2 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 8 as Strong Buy as of 04 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation for CEAT as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy.
CEAT Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2991.85
|2963.14
|+0.97%
|2874.82
|+4.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|215.3
|217.17
|-0.86%
|213.8
|+0.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|136.06
|127.34
|+6.85%
|125.3
|+8.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|2794.57
|2672.98
|+4.55%
|2640.87
|+5.82%
|Operating Income
|197.28
|290.16
|-32.01%
|233.95
|-15.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|148.09
|235.72
|-37.18%
|177.46
|-16.55%
|Net Income
|108.56
|181.48
|-40.18%
|133.7
|-18.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.77
|44.87
|-18.05%
|34.64
|+6.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹108.56Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2991.85Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!